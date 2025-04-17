Roborock Q8 Max+ $400 $820 Save $420 The Roborock Q8 Max+ is a robot vacuum and mop combo with 5,500 Pa suction and a customizable mopping system. It can clean continuously for up to 4 hours and pairs with the Roborock app through 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi. $400 at Amazon

A robot vacuum can make a handy piece of smart home tech, and we've got a robot vacuum deal that's difficult to pass up. Amazon has the Roborock Q8 Max+ marked down to $400, which may seem a little hefty, but it's actually more than 50% off the premium robot vac's regular price of $820. This $400 sale price is also the lowest price the Q8 Max+ has ever seen.

Why you should buy the Roborock Q8 Max+ robot vac and mop

The Roborock Q8 Max+ isn't just another robot vac. It has a huge range of premium features, and it's so capable that we find it to be the best robot vacuum on the market. It possesses all of the robot vac necessities, including the ability to clean both carpets and hard floors. It has powerful suction capabilities that leaves virtually nothing behind, and it even has a Carpet Boost function to ensure better performance when cleaning carpets.

When it comes to hard floors, you can rest assured the Q8 Max+ can pick up things like dust and pet hair. But it also has mopping functionalities that will leave tile, hardwood floors, and even marble looking its best. You can set different cleaning intensities for different rooms, with a low-flow option for rougher surfaces and a high-flow option for floors that see a lot of foot traffic.

Smarts, of course, are paramount with a robot vac, as you need to ensure it's truly making your life easier. The Q8 Max+ is loaded with smart features. They include precise navigation and room mapping with LiDar technology, Reactive Technology Obstacle Avoiding that keeps the Q8 Max+ from falling down stairs or bumping into furniture, and voice commands that are accessible through the Roborock app.

The Roborock Q8 Max+ also has a range of custom cleaning settings, so once you get it set up, all you have to do is tell it to get to work and it will do so. It can even function on its own with preset cleaning schedules.

While the Roborock Q8 Max+ regularly goes for $820, this massive discount drops its price to $400. That's good for $420 in savings as well as a new best price ever for the Q8 Max+.