If you're looking for an excellent deal to pick up your next smartphone, the previous generation is a great place to start hunting. Sales grow in number as devices age, often trying to reduce existing stock as older devices fall out of fashion for the new thing. Case in point, the Pixel 8 Pro is an excellent smartphone, and even though the Pixel 9 is newer, the previous gen can still hold its own as one of the better options on the market. Today, Amazon has a fantastic deal on the Pixel 8 Pro, where you can pick one up for $600 right now, saving yourself $400 off the $1,000 retail price. Not bad.

What's great about the Pixel 8 Pro

There is a ton that's great about the Pixel 8 Pro. Firstly, the cameras were updated with this model, so expect to take excellent pictures with this purchase. The Tensor G3 is also a step-up over the previous model, so expect improved performance over the Pixel 7 Pro. Just because this is a year-old flagship doesn't mean it isn't a super-capable device.

Oh, and if you didn't catch the launch of the Pixel 8 Pro, then you may have missed all of the AI promises that took a while to deliver. But now that we are more than a year out from launch, those promises have been delivered upon, which means the Pixel 8 Pro is feature-complete today when it wasn't when it was first released, illustrating precisely why being patient with your phone purchases can easily work in your favor, not only to grab sales on older stock but to ensure the phone works as it should now that it's received a multitude of updates.

Best of all, thanks to Google's seven years of software support, you can expect things to stay up to date despite the fact you're not purchasing the latest device. Besides, you get all of these benefits for $600, which is a pretty fantastic bargain. So, if you've been waiting for the right deal to upgrade to a new phone, today's sale on the Pixel 8 Pro shouldn't be missed.