We think the Fitbit Charge 6 is the best fitness tracker on the market, and right now it's also one of the best fitness tracker deals. Amazon has the Charge 6 marked down to just $120, which is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $160. This is also one of the best prices we've seen on the Charge 6 of late. It's available in a couple of different colors at this price, but you're going to want to act quickly, as this is a limited time deal and there's no telling how long it will last.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Charge 6

Not only do we find the Charge 6 to be the best fitness tracker, but we also think it's the best value Fitbit, even when it's at its regular price. This deal gives it even more value. It's a really great option if you want a wearable that doesn't have the bulk of a full-blown smartwatch, yet still provides plenty of health and fitness features.

The Charge 6 has more than 40 different exercise modes that allow you to set personal goals and get important stats for each of your workouts. These stats can be for anything from daily runs to bike rides, with activities such as strength training in between. The Charge 6 will provide you with a readiness score, which is a data-driven way to tell if your body has recovered enough from your previous workout to go ahead and dive into another one.

You'll also find GPS built into this fitness tracker, so you can see your pace and distance during outdoor workouts without the need to keep your smartphone with you. If you prefer to do your workouts indoors, the Charge 6 can connect to a number of exercise machines to show you things like your heart rate in real-time.

And while the Charge 6 is designed with fitness enthusiasts in mind, it does have a lot of features typically reserved for smartwatches. It has access to Google Wallet and Google Maps, and you can even use the Charge 6 to control YouTube Music.

You can pick up the Fitbit Charge 6 for just $120 at Amazon while this deal lasts. That's good for $40 in savings, and it's one of the best prices the Charge 6 has seen.