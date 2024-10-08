Google Pixel Buds A-Series $59 $99 Save $40 The well-priced Google Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds are priced even better with this Prime Day deal, which brings their price down from $99 to just $59. $59 at Amazon

Prime Big Deal Days has arrived at Amazon, offering up some big time savings on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds. These headphones typically come in at a mid-range price of $99, but with this Prime Day deal they're seeing a more budget-friendly price of $59. This Prime Day pricing and savings of $40 is only good at Amazon and will only last through its Prime Big Deals Days event, so act quickly to ensure you don't miss out.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds are the mid-range alternative to some of the best wireless earbuds, the Google Pixel Buds Pro. The A-Series are, of course, more affordable, yet they have a range of great features and produce full, clear sound that plays back well with a variety of content, from movies to podcasts to music. You can also get directions, get a weather report, and even have notifications read to you with these earbuds. The Pixel Buds A-Series are good for up to five hours of playback on a single charge and up to 24 hours with the included charging case.

One feature you won't find in the Google Pixel Buds A-Series is active noise cancellation. So, the Pixel Buds A-Series may not be the best solution if you're trying to block out a noisy work environment. However, they're great for plenty of other situations, offering water resistance for rainy walks and sweaty workouts, as well as Adaptive Sound, which automatically adjusts volume as you move between quiet and noisy environments. These earbuds will connect to any Pixel or Android device in just one tap, and they'll even work via Bluetooth connectivity with iOS and other Bluetooth devices.

During Prime Big Deal days, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds are marked down from $99 to just $59, and in many areas, same-day shipping is included with a purchase. This allows you to get jamming with the Pixel Buds A-Series today, but act quickly to ensure you land this deal before Prime Day ends.