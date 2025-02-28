Roborock Q8 Max $260 $600 Save $340 The Roborock Q8 Max delivers features far beyond what many would expect from its price point, and it delivers all the more value while this 57% off deal lasts. $260 at Amazon

It's not uncommon to find several robot vacuum deals going on at any given time, but the discount we're seeing on the Roborock Q8 Max is one that's tough to beat. The feature-packed robot vacuum is marked down to $260 at Amazon, which is good for a whopping $340 in savings. It's also the lowest price the Roborock Q8 Max has ever seen. Amazon has this listed as a limited time deal, so you'll want to act quickly to claim it.

Related Best robot vacuums in 2025 Keep your floors sparkling clean with minimal effort

Why you should buy the Roborock Q8 Max robot vacuum

The Roborock Q8 Max is packed with features that will make keeping your floors clean something you rarely need to think about. It has Roborock's Hyper Force suction power technology, allowing it to easily remove dirt and pet hair from different types of floors. These include carpet, tile, and hardwood.

Hard floors are of particular note with this robot vacuum, because it's also a robot mop. The Q8 Max is capable of vacuuming and mopping simultaneously, achieving a cleaner finished floor with the ability to capture fine dust that vacuuming alone often misses. 30 different water flow levels are available, allowing you to adjust the flow to your home's specific needs.

Smarts are important when considering the best robot vacuums for your home, and this is another area where the Roborock Q8 Max delivers more than you'll find in budget robot vacuums. It utilizes LiDAR technology to build a digital map of your home, and recognizes the most efficient cleaning routes. Once your home is mapped, you can add things like furniture to help the Q8 Max become even more efficient when it's on the job.

The Q8 Max has obstacle avoidance technology built-in, so it's able to navigate around various obstacles without you needing to point them out. A smooth, uninterrupted cleaning experience is further ensured by its ability to recognize areas to stay away from, such as stairs and places it could easily get stuck.

While the Roborock Q8 Max usually checks in at a premium price point of $600, this deal allows you to add it to your home for just $260. That's good for an impressive savings of $340, and it's the best price this robot vacuum has seen.