Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold $1499 $1799 Save $300 Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold is one of our favorite foldables in 2025, thanks to its thin frame and impressive 8-inch display. And while this top-of-the-line foldable doesn't come cheap, today, you can take $300 off the price for a hefty savings. $1499 at Amazon

When it comes to folding phones, one of the best devices you can currently get is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, thanks to an improved design over Google's first foldable, packing better ergonomics, better performance, better app support, and most importantly, better battery life. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers the polish you'd expect from an expensive folding phone at the top of its class. But therein lies the trouble, unless there's a sale going, and there is a whopper today. You can shave $300 right off the top, taking the $1,799 retail price down to $1,499, a price that is not only much easier to swallow but is way more competitive by drastically undercutting the competition like Samsung. If you're in the market for a high-end foldable, today's deal is a price to jump at.

What's great about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Looks, performance, battery life. It has it all

There is no doubt that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold delivers on many fronts, and our review that gave the phone an 8 out of 10 spells it out. The new design is on point, having slimmed the frame while offering a pleasing 1:1 aspect ratio for the 8-inch inner screen. The phone is a joy to hold and even more so to use, with a satisfying folding mechanism that never gets old. This folding phone is a looker that doesn't skimp on performance.

Speaking of performance, thanks to the Tensor G4, you can expect things to be comparable to the rest of the Pixel 9 line, which means smooth UI transitions in day-to-day use that doesn't falter. The only real sticking point is that you'll have to turn down the settings in the more demanding games, but beyond that, the Tensor G4 is a fine chip that delivers smooth performance, which is why the Pixel 9 line saw a huge jump in popularity for the brand.

Basically, if you're looking to keep things in the Google family for your first foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is easily one of the best foldables on the market right now, and when it's $300 off, now is easily the time to jump and make that purchase. The last time we saw the Pixel 9 Pro on sale this low was two months ago, which means this kind of drastic discount doesn't happen often. So don't wait too long, or you could miss it.