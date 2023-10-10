Source: Amazon Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus $899 $1199 Save $300 The Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus packs an impressive 1.2kWh capacity into a portable form factor, making it the perfect accessory for the great outdoors. It can power 1,000W appliances for around an hour, and keep your gadgets charged up with dedicated USB ports as well. $899 at Amazon

We live constantly connected lives, and going off-grid when traveling doesn’t have to mean you lose power too. Jackery makes some of the best power stations on the market, and the Explorer 1000 series is a popular choice among campers, travelers, and home power backup shoppers.

The Explorer 1000 Plus is a mammoth power station that can deliver up to 2,000W output, and comes with 1.2kWh capacity and solar generator support for maximum efficiency. It usually retails for $1,199, but Prime Big Deal Days bring $300 savings to drop the total to a 'mere' $899. With savings like that, traveling at full power just became a little more affordable.

Why should you buy the Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus Portable Power Station?

The Explorer 1000 Plus is a step above the standard 1000 and a tier below the 1000 Pro, both of which we loved in our reviews. This mid-tier power station is the perfect solution for a home power backup or to keep you powered on a weekend getaway. It has a large 1.2kWh battery which can be recharged using a wall outlet at home, your car’s 12V socket on the go, or a solar panel in the wild (sold separately). Capacity can be expanded to 5kWh with additional batteries sold separately.

The power station delivers a peak combined output of 2,000W through three AC outlets. It also has two USB-A ports capped at 18W and two 100W USB-C sockets. Jackery claims the Explorer 1000 Plus can power a 1,000W appliance like an AC, electric cooker, or coffee maker for around an hour on a full charge. The battery is rated for 4,000 charge cycles, so the power station lasts you a long time.

This power station is the best investment you can make this fall if you travel frequently, need to power large appliances at your campsite, or just live in a neighborhood with irregular power. Usually, the Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus Portable Power Station retails for $1,199, but for Prime Big Deal Days, a $300 discount drops it to $899 for Prime members. It's a deal you can't miss if you’re in the market for a versatile, portable power solution.