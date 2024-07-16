OnePlus 12R $350 $500 Save $150 The OnePlus 12R is a true flagship killer, available for just $350 for the standard and $450 for the higher-end model. It comes in Gray and Blue and offers a large and colorful display, a competitive camera, a forever-lasting battery life, and excellent performance. Whether you’re on a budget or need a capable smartphone that does more for less, the OnePlus 12R is worth considering. $350 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

The OnePlus 12R is one of the best budget Android smartphones, offering flagship-level specifications and excellent hardware. It has a large 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it great for gaming, browsing, and scrolling social media. It’s powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and the base unit comes with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage, plenty to store your favorite photos, apps, and music.

During Prime Day, the OnePlus 12R is up to 30% off and costs just $350. For that price, you’re getting the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. However, if that’s not enough for you, you’ll also be able to save $150 on the 16/256GB variant, which comes in Blue for just $449.99 instead of its usual $600 price tag.

What’s great about the OnePlus 12R?

The OnePlus 12R is a true flagship killer and is already an excellent value for $500. However, with the current discount, it’s easily one of the best budget smartphones you can get today, saving you hundreds of dollars.

The OnePlus 12R stands out with its high refresh rate and high-quality display. It’s large, colorful, and bright, making it excellent for gaming, browsing, and using your favorite apps. It supports HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision, making it even better for watching movies and TV shows.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 12R sports the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. We found that it was more than capable of playing any games on any settings, and multitasking was also a breeze thanks to the vast amount of memory that never showed any signs of slowing down.

While the 12R's camera won’t blow you away, it’ll capture photos in great detail and with enough contrast. We found that the photos looked great generally, but overly bright and very low-light shots might not provide the best results. That said, it’s more than capable of capturing important moments, regardless of the lighting conditions.

Finally, when it comes to charging, the 12R comes with a beefy 5,500 mAh battery that can last forever. We found it hard to kill on a single charge. What’s more, it’s easy and quick to charge, too. It supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging (no wireless charging here), which enables you to provide a full charge in about 30 minutes.

