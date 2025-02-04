Samsung Galaxy A16 5G $175 $200 Save $25 Samsung's newest budget phone offers a ton of features for its price point, which is even lower with this $25 discount. $175 at Amazon $175 at Best Buy

Samsung recently released its new budget phone, the Galaxy A16 5G, and it's now seeing its first significant discount. Both Amazon and Best Buy have the A16 5G marked down to $175, which is a $25 savings from its $200 regular price. This phone is packed with features, some of which can also be found in Samsung's higher end phones, making this a deal worth pouncing on if you're in the market for a well-priced Android phone with plenty of capabilities.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G was an incredibly popular phone, and with the A16 5G Samsung's turned out another budget phone with a lot of features people will love. The hardware in the A16 5G is impressive for its price point, with an Exynos 1330 processor powering the phone. It also has a 50MP rear-facing camera with three different lenses. The phone is built with durability in mind, coming with an IP54 rating that resists water and dust.

The display is another thing worth stopping to take a look at. It's a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display that makes content like movies crisp and vivid, and more day-to-day content like emails and websites sharp and bright. The display checks in at a brightness of 800 nits, making it a good phone to choose if you spend a lot of time using your phone outdoors or in bright offices.

There's some great things to put into use when it comes to the Galaxy A16 5G's software. A digital wallet comes with the base software, giving you easy access to payment cards and various forms of ID. It comes with Samsung TV Plus, giving you access to more than 350 live TV channels and thousands of movies and TV shows, all for free. And if you have a Samsung Galaxy Fit3 or are interested in one, it will pair perfectly with the A16 5G to deliver all sorts of health insights.

With the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G you can count on a guaranteed six years of OS updates and security updates, so it's a phone worth purchasing for the long haul. At just $175 with this deal, it's some tough competition for the best budget Android phones and best cheap Samsung phones. This deal is the first significant discount we've seen on the A16 5G, and it's good for $25 in savings.