Garmin Forerunner 955 $350 $500 Save $150 The Forerunner 955 is Garmin's top-of-the-range sports watch. What it lacks in smartwatch flexibility, it makes up for with fitness features that athletes will love. $350 at Amazon

When it comes to smartwatches, there are smartwatches, and then there are smart watches. Garmin fits in the latter camp, a device built with the purpose of tracking runs as well as possible. It's in the name, after all. The Forerunner series of smartwatches from Garmin are truly some of the best devices for those looking to focus on their running thanks to features like impecible GPS tracking, and the 955 is the higher end, which means it's also typically pretty pricey as one of the better smartwatches for runners around, retailing for $500.

Well, thanks to a significant sale on Amazon, you can now pick up a Garmin Forerunner 955 for $150 off, saving yourself 30%, bringing the price down to $350, which is much easier to swallow and comparable to devices like the likes of Samsung.

What's great about the Garmin Forerunner 955 smartwatch

Its GPS tracking is hard to beat

As much as the above trailer states, the Garmin Forerunner 955 is indeed a premium smartwatch designed for runners. The GPS tracking offers improved accuracy thanks to a connection to multiple global navigation satellite systems, resulting in accuracy that's above and beyond a typical smartwatch. So, if exact tracking is a goal for your next smartwatch purchase, Garmin's Forerunner 955 is the perfect place to start looking, especially during a bodacioussale.

Then there is the battery life, another reason many choose Garmin over Wear OS or watchOS devices, and the Forerunner 955 boasts 15 days on a single charge, which held true in our own testing. That's more than two weeks. Not bad, not bad at all.

But of course, since this is a device designed around tracking for training, you can track your sleep and even get alerts on how well rested you are for the day's exercise. Heck, if you're coming up short on how to exercise, the Garmin Connect app offers plenty of tips and even personalized workout suggestions, and so far, these features have remained free, helping to alleviate the high price of a Garmin smartwatch.

Thankfully, Amazon is here to ensure things are even more enticing with its 30% off sale on the Garmin Forerunner 955, hacking $150 off the retail price, which means this runners-focused smartwatch can now be had for $350, which is a much more competative price, especially for the amount of features and polish you get in return.