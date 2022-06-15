Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 is one of the best smartwatches on the market right now — and it's only gotten better with the recent addition of Google Assistant support. If you've been eyeing one, today's a good day to pull the trigger: you can get the 40-millimeter LTE-compatible version for $180 on Woot, a full $120 off MSRP.

This sale only applies to the smaller, non-Classic Watch4 LTE, so if you were hoping for a bigger screen or a rotating bezel, you're out of luck. Still, the regular Watch4 is a better buy than the Classic, which costs an extra $100 for what amounts to differences in styling. LTE is a great get, too — you can still use the watch's smart features, even if you forget your phone at home. If that doesn't interest you, you could simply opt not to purchase LTE service for the watch; at $180, this model is $70 cheaper than even the base-model Watch4 at retail.

You can only get this price today or while supplies last, so time is of the essence here. Unlike some Woot deals, this one is on brand new units of the US version of the Watch4, so it comes with a full one-year warranty from Samsung.

For more great deals, check out our ongoing coverage of Prime Day 2022 — Amazon's multi-day sale event hasn't officially begun yet, but there are already juicy deals to be had.

