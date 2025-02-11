Bose QuietComfort Headphones $249 $349 Save $100 The bose QuietComfort Heapdhones delivery quality audio, outstanding ANC, and $100 in savings while this limited time deal lasts. $249 at Amazon $249 at Best Buy

With Bose being one of the more popular brands in consumer audio, it can sometimes be difficult to find good Bose deals. We're seeing an impressive discount on the Bose QuietComfort Headphones right now, however, with both Amazon and Best Buy offering $100 in savings. This deal brings the price of the QuietComfort Headphones down to $249 from their regular price of $349. Seven different color options are available, and if you make your purchase at Best Buy you'll also get three free months of YouTube Premium included.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Headphones

Bose makes several sets of headphones and earbuds that are in high demand, with the QuietComfort Headphones being one of its more recently released models. In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review we note how Bose has done a great job of solidifying features with this release, while at the same time not getting too focused on gimmicky features or the flashiness of a design overhaul.

One of the features that stands out in the QuietComfort Headphones is ANC. Bose has really nailed ANC in most of its headphones, and the QuietComfort Headphones combine ANC with more passive features that allow you to hear the world around you. This makes them as worthy an option for people listening to their music while trying to safely navigate a hectic sidewalk as they are for people trying to block out the noises of a busy office.

But most people looking for a set of headphones in the price range of the Bose QuietComfort Headphones likely want to ensure they can deliver a wide range of features. Sound quality is up there with similarly priced headphones, with the QuietComfort Headphones offering high-fidelity audio and an adjustable equalizer. The QuietComfort Headphones can reach up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, with fast-charging technology allowing for 2.5 hours of life after just 15 minutes of charging.

These headphones can also toggle easily between connected devices, making them a great headphone option for households to share or for people with a lot of different audio sources around the house. The Bose QuietComfort Headphones are currently marked down to $249 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is worth $100 in savings from their regular $349 price.