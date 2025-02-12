OnePlus 12R $400 $500 Save $100 The OnePlus 12R is the cheaper sibling of the OnePlus 12, delivering almost the same experience as the flagship at a lower price point. It achieves this using a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 6.78-inch FHD+ OLED display, and a beefy 5,500mAh battery. $400 at Best Buy

We really like the OnePlus 12R here at AP, not only awarding it as an Editor's Choice in our review, but we also label it our Premium Pick in our budget phone guide. Suffice it to say, the OnePlus 12R punches well above its weight thanks to its gorgeous display, reliable performance, and multi-day battery, and this was considered solid at its $500 retail price. Well, today, you can grab a new OnePlus 12R for $100 off, and that goes for both models, whether you want the 128GB model at its sale price of $400 or the 245GB model at $500, which is also $100 off. Either way, you can't go wrong with today's deal.

What's great about the OnePlus 12R

Guaranteed bang for your buck

First of all, the build quality is excellent. The phone feels great in the hand, and more importantly, it feels substantial, unlike many of the cheap smartphone options out there. Second, you'll be hard-pressed to find cameras that perform better in this price range. Add on top the phone's excellent battery life, and there is little that actually competes with the OnePlus 12R, especially at $400.

Keep in mind there are two models, both packing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. And if you require extra RAM and double the storage, jumping up to the 256GB device that packs 16GB of RAM could be worth it, which is also $100 off today, coming out to $500. What's really nice is that if you require the model with better specs, you can choose between two colors, Iron Grey and Cool Blue. Those who would prefer the cheaper option with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM only have the Iron Grey available.

So, if you've been on the hunt for a budget device that won't break the bank but also doesn't skimp on specs, today's deal for an unlocked OnePlus 12R is great whether you jump on the $400 version or the $500 version, either way, you're saving $100 off the retail price for what is absolutely one of the best budget phones we reviewed last year.