Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 $140 $300 Save $160 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is surely one of the best Android watches available, especially if you are already in the Samsung ecosystem. With a sapphire crystal display, Exynos W930 processor, 2GB of RAM, and up to a 425mAh battery, this watch is built to be a solid performer. $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy $140 at Samsung

If you want a Wear OS smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 6 should be your top choice. Samsung's smartwatch packs all the features you'd ever want in a beautiful package that can last all day while accurately tracking your workouts. Plus, it is backed by excellent software support and will be first in line to get new Wear OS updates, ahead of even Google's Pixel Watch lineup. Samsung really wants you to get the Galaxy Watch, as it is willing to take $100 off the smartwatch for any smartwatch in any condition you trade in against your order.

This is a great deal and makes the Galaxy Watch 6 much more affordable. You can get the 40mm Bluetooth-only variant of the smartwatch for only $140. If you own a Fossil smartwatch, this is a great deal that you should not miss out on.

Why you should not miss this Galaxy Watch 6 deal

Close

The 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 houses a circular 1.31-inch AMOLED display in a light and sleek body that's comfortable to wear. If you have bigger wrists, opt for the 44mm variant that packs a bigger 1.47-inch display. You can also consider the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which resembles an analog watch and features a rotating physical bezel. The latter makes navigating through the UI a breeze, especially long lists.

Internally, the Galaxy Watch 6 houses an Exynos SoC, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage. More importantly, Samsung has optimized One UI Watch and Wear OS to ensure its smartwatch runs without any lags or hiccups. And when the time comes, you can quickly top up the battery to 50% in 30 minutes.

For health tracking, the Watch 6 has all the health sensors you can ask for: a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, temperature sensor, Bioelectrical Impedance, and more. All measured health data is synced with Samsung Health, so you can stay on top of all the vital metrics.

Despite the Galaxy Watch 7 apparently being a couple of months away from launch, you should consider jumping on this Galaxy Watch 6 deal. And if you don't have a smartwatch or wearable to trade in, take one from your friend. Also, make sure to check the bundled offers from Samsung while checking out, as you can get good discounts on other accessories.