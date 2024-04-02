Summary Google is developing satellite connectivity for its Messages app, and new evidence suggests that the functionality could be used in non-emergency situations, allowing you to text normally via satellite, with some restrictions.

Users will need clear skies to use the satellite signal, and can only send text messages at a slower rate, not photos or videos.

Satellite connectivity could be coming with Android 15, with Google possibly working with T-Mobile or Starlink for implementation.

It can be frustrating when you’re on the go and your phone lacks connectivity, and it always seems to happen when you need it the most. Perhaps you need to contact a friend when you’re running late, but you don’t have any signal or Wi-Fi. Manufacturers are now working with mobile service providers to resolve the issue by developing a new type of connectivity, and all you need is clear skies. Satellite connectivity is one option being explored by companies, including Google.

Related Android 15's satellite connectivity could help you text your friends More details of how satellite connectivity will work on Android have surfaced

As explained by 9to5Google, the satellite connectivity feature we had heard about previously could be coming to Google Messages soon, and it may not be limited to emergency situations as originally presumed. If what has been spotted in a beta version is to be believed, you'd be able to text friends and family using the non-terrestrial network (NTN) connection.

Coding within version 20240329_01_RC00 of Google Messages has provided some details on how satellite connectivity would work. For starters, you will need clear skies to take advantage of the signal. Another caveat is that you won’t be able to send photos or videos — just text messages, and even then, they may send at a slower rate. However, the bonus is that it appears you’ll be able to send a message to anyone, including emergency services.

Satellite connectivity in Android 15

This form of connectivity is expected to roll out with Android 15, assuming it receives final approval. Developers who already have access to Android 15 have seen an “Auto-connected to satellite” notification. The details of the system-wide implementation specify that, once connectivity has been established, you’ll be able to send and receive messages without mobile or Wi-Fi service.

As Google appears to be gearing up for the launch of satellite connectivity, Apple already rolled out such services with the iPhone 14 Pro series. Whether or not Google is feeling pressured is unclear, but there has been evidence of it working on satellite connectivity for Android. The company could also be working with T-Mobile or Starlink — which help provide such connectivity — to ensure its phones can take advantage of the feature. For now, there are still a lot of details that need to be ironed out before satellite connectivity is launched for all Android devices. Nonetheless, the rumors seem promising, even if they only suggest Google has the feature on its mind.