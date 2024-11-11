Chromebooks and powerful Android tablets have reached desktop-rivaling performance levels while remaining portable and easy to carry. However, that usually comes at the expense of thermal headroom and onboard I/O choices. Thankfully, the latter is easily remedied with a good dock, but selecting the one that perfectly fits your usage can be challenging.

If you travel frequently or are looking for I/O expansion, you'll quickly discover that most docks are designed big and heavy to live on your desk, and the portable kind are usually single- or dual-purpose dongles. Enter Satechi's latest range of slim and multiport adapters, which transform one Thunderbolt port on your machine into as many as seven other ports without taking up much more space than a disposable lighter. We spent some time with the 7-in-1 version to ensure it wouldn't disappoint you.

Staff pick Satechi 7-in-1 USB-C Slim Multiport Adapter 8 / 10 Satechi's latest slim multiport adapters come with an assortment of connectivity options, and the 7-in-1 hub is the most feature-rich one. It can supercharge your Chromebook or tablet experience with Thunderbolt connectivity to hook up peripherals, Ethernet, and even an external display, all without interrupting the power supply to the host device. The slim design also makes it supremely portable for everyday carry. Pros Sleek design

Tough integrated cable

Support for power delivery

Ethernet port has indicator lights Cons Only one USB-C port

No display output via USB-C

Price, availability, and specs

New and selling steady

Satechi is well-known for premium Mac accessories, but many of its products also work just as well with popular Chromebooks and Android devices. They make some of the best docks we have tried and recently unveiled the latest range of slim multiport adapters with Ethernet, poised to replace the older slim hub design. The new models also have fewer restrictions on board.

The new lineup from Satechi comprises three different models featuring four, six, or seven ports, and they cost $60, $70, and $80, respectively. The cheapest one offers an HDMI port, two USB-A ports, and one USB-C PD port. The model with six ports adds an SD card slot and a microSD card slot to the previous assortment, while the 7-in-1 model we tested includes a gigabit Ethernet port as well.

Each design is available in three colors — space gray, silver, and black- and all are designed to match the colors Apple products usually ship in. It's also worth noting that the USB-C connector is color-matched to the adapter, but the braided cable is black for all the variants. All the models are available for sale on Satechi's website.

Specifications Ports 1xRJ45 for Gigabit Ethernet,1xUSB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2xUSB-A 10G, 1xMicroSD card reader, 1xUHS1 SD card reader USB Power Delivery 100W Power supply included No Max display res. 4K@60Hz Price $80 Dimensions 12.5 x 132 x 32.5 mm Connection Thunderbolt 4 weight 64.5g/2.27oz Expand

What we liked about the Satechi USB-C Slim Multiport Adapter

Solid build and performance for the win

Close

Satechi seems to have perfected the art of designing compact peripherals, even if several design elements like rounded corners and material choices are directly borrowed from companies like Apple. I got to test the black version of the company's new 7-in-1 dock, which is strikingly well-made. The black color is usually a PVD coating applied to the material, and it feels uniform and premium with a nice granular texture and zero visible banding. However, you might need to handle it carefully to prevent wear, especially during travel.

The integrated Thunderbolt cable that connects to the host device is also double-braided and sturdy but quite stiff. The product's branding has been kept to a minimum, which is also really nice to see. I am happy to report that all the ports are clearly labeled, using a contrasting color that's easy to read on the body.

With a design like that, your new Satechi adapter should feel right at home with most high-end Android tablets and Chromebooks. Although it isn't advertised as a fidget toy, the RJ45 port's clipping action expands it to a usable size and makes a satisfying 'click' sound when opened and closed. It requires deliberate force to open, and I don't think it will loosen with time.

I didn't run into any serious limitations or issues when using this adapter. Since it supports power delivery, I could use it safely for I/O expansion without worrying about tanking the battery on the host device.

When in use, you'll appreciate the dull blue status indicator light that glows and the status LEDs for Ethernet troubleshooting. Data transfers are steady and uninterrupted, and you can use any compatible cable to connect to a 4K display at 60Hz.

What I didn't like about the Satechi USB-C Slim multiport adapter

Shared bandwidth is the bane