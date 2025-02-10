Except for the headphone jack, I mourn the removal of dedicated microSD card slots on smartphones the most. They may be rendered unnecessary with 128GB base storage on the best Android phones, but you can never have too much storage for high-res video, gaming, and other tasks. The importance of storage is compounded when you use a tablet as a laptop replacement. Expandable external storage options are expensive and redundancy-prone, but Satechi's latest accessory was the solution that worked for me.

Google, Samsung, and gadgets from other big tech brands now skimp on dedicated slots for expandable storage, forcing you to choose between a second SIM or additional memory. This is an unfair trade-off, but most buyers swallow their bitterness since it's an easier choice than forking out more cash for additional internal storage. My other complaint with cloud storage is the monetization strategy that ties you to a subscription you will likely never cancel unless you switch providers or build your own NAS (Network Attached Storage).

Cloud storage is not a permanent solution

Take physical control of your data

Google seemingly wants to be extra sure with customer retention tricks ranging from nostalgic Memories in Google Photos to AI that better understands context when you share documents from Docs or Drive. Both features are available for free only until your quota runs out. That happens quickly, with high-res cameras spitting out massive file sizes, ready access to 4K video recording at 60FPS, and because your Drive storage is shared by all Google services, including workspace apps, and even WhatsApp backups.

Cloud storage is convenient, and millions are ready to pay for it, but it has its limitations, such as the danger of a security breach you cannot stop. As such, I find external storage advantageous even for Android users since you physically possess your data stored on a drive. The NAS storage I mentioned earlier is great for bulk storage, like backups you would otherwise relegate to the cloud, but for most users, a portable external drive is a more convenient option.

That's where Satechi's new M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure comes in. It is a versatile solution to the woes of portable external drives. The conventional hard drives need careful handling and aren't as fast as flash storage like that found in dual-ended OTG drives, but the latter cannot sustain high-speed read and write operations. In my experience, these flash drives aren't too reliable either, with a lifespan of a few years. So, an enclosure that houses a solid-state drive is ideal, and Satechi made that product super-portable. It doesn't get the redundancy-proofing you enjoy with a NAS, but that's fair trade for the superior portability in my books.

Good design precedes good performance

Keeping thermals in check