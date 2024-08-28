Most thin and light Chromebooks come with limited I/O ports, and you're likely stuck with just one USB-C, even on the best Android tablets. While the latter features POGO pins to connect keyboard cases and such, you are locked into a limited and proprietary market for accessories. However, USB hubs and docks are a saving grace for such gadgets, offering versatile I/O options reliant on open and widely supported standards.

Satechi is a well-known accessory brand with an impressive suite of USB hubs, docks, and dongles, but their newest release piquéd my curiosity. It's a four-in-one USB-C hub with one Thunderbolt 4 male connector wired to three downstream USB-C female ports and a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port. That would make it the perfect accessory for a YouTuber editing and uploading content on the move or a productivity enthusiast determined to use desktop peripherals on other devices they have.

Price, availability, and specifications

Fantastic value

Satechi's accessories are readily available on the company's website and Amazon with free US shipping. It retails for $45 and is just $5 pricier than the company's dedicated USB-C to 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet adapter. That's a worthwhile premium for three additional USB-C ports and the same sturdy aluminum construction that mimics Apple's design language and colors. While Satechi's product range is styled to match Apple devices like MacBooks and iPads, the accessories are plug-and-play solutions for all devices, including those running Android and ChromeOS.

Specifications Connection Thunderbolt 4 Ports 1xRJ45 for 2.5 Gigabit ethernet, 3xUSB-C 3.2 Gen 2 USB-C Power Delivery No Price $46 Power supply included No Maximum display resolution Not supported Weight 57g Dimensions 85 x 34 x 15 mm Expand

What I liked about the Satechi 4-In-1 USB-C Hub?

Bulletproof reliability

Close

Satechi's latest USB-C hub isn't its smallest, but it shares several attributes like robust construction and a premium in-hand feel with other Satechi products. That's immediately evident when you unbox this little accessory. The aluminum shell adds a little heft to the 57g body, but everything feels very well put together. Satechi kindly stuck with its minimal branding on the top this time, with the underside sporting a sticker for the device's MAC ID, while other non-unique certification symbols are laser-etched.

A similar process is also used to label each of the three USB-C downstream ports, even though the labeling wasn't really necessary given they are all capped at the same speed and visibly different from the Ethernet port. The latter also gets two indicator lights, just like the ones on your router, so troubleshooting network connectivity woes is easier. I also found the integrated Thunderbolt cable running to the USB-C male jack much sturdier than most braided cables.

Sturdy integrated cable

In terms of performance, the dock lives up to the hype the marketing creates. A Thunderbolt 4 connection is capable of data transfers at 40Gbps, while the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard is capped at 10Gbps, so you'll still have plenty of headroom on the Thunderbolt connection, even when all the ports of this Satechi hub are operating at full tilt, with the USB-C ports taking up three-quarters of the bandwidth. That's because much larger docks like Ugreen's Revodok series also use the same Thunderbolt connector for a plethora of ports.

The steady performance was also evident in my usage, and I didn't encounter a single hiccup using this hub for data transfers, connecting PC peripherals to a tablet, or any other intensive task I subjected it to. It's just dead-reliable.

What didn't I like about the Satechi 4-In-1 USB-C Hub

Two noteworthy pain points

Satechi has just enhanced its Ethernet adapter for Thunderbolt with three new USB ports, but the wonderful design isn't without flaws. First off, the premium aluminum construction might scratch or scuff other electronics sharing space in your travel kit or backpack. Alternatively, harder materials like keys and coins could, in turn, scuff up the nice metallic surface of this USB hub. I recommend storing this hub in a separate compartment in your bag.

Functionally, my only gripe with this powerful little accessory is its inability to handle display signals or charge any of the devices connected to its USB-C ports. That means you can only expect this USB hub to power an external hard drive enough to read data off it or keep your peripherals powered. It might not seem like a huge limitation, but the lack of downstream or upstream power delivery means it might not appeal to gamers looking to keep their devices powered while gaming on high-speed wired connections. However, looking for the ideal gaming dock with Ethernet, charging support, and multi-display tethering might be akin to hunting for the needle in a haystack.

Should you buy this USB hub?

Crafted for specific applications

Satechi has mastered crafting USB hubs that serve as reliable plug-and-play solutions for people in various settings. You should consider this model if you're looking for a high-speed Ethernet adapter that handles data transfer without breaking into two or a sweat. It makes for a great Android tablet accompaniment, especially if you prefer external drives, a proper keyboard, and a regular computer mouse instead of folio cases and their integrated trackpads.

While the sturdy build and refined design blows the competition out of the water, it might not be the best hub if you have a multi-display setup or require downstream/upstream charging support. That said, several hubs and docks for Chromebooks and Android alike offer options that offer a balanced mix of these features. For $46, though, it's hard to argue with the value proposition here.

