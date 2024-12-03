Most of my casual entertainment comes from a handful of popular apps, streaming content on a phone, tablet, laptop, or TV. Despite having fantastic audio gear, awesome wireless earbuds, and a quiet listening room, I like the convenience of shuffling my Liked songs list on Spotify or choosing a playlist for ambient music. Controlling my music is often a challenge, but an accessory from Satechi changed my life for the better.

Music in the background is an important part of my life, and I usually play something at a low volume when I'm driving, doing household chores, and writing. In many of these situations, physically returning to my phone or shifting attention to it can break my focus, and in no time, diversions take over. Don't get me started on the inconsistencies in player UIs and their constant urge to "update" and disrupt muscle memory. Yes, I'm thinking of the media control panel in the notification shade and its tiny previous and next buttons.

Media player controls are inconvenient and ever-changing.

I use smart speakers and voice commands to control music playback, like with Spotify's new Gemini integration. Sometimes, people are around, or I don't want to break the silence by hollering at an assistant. After much introspection into my preferred sources for music and how I like to control playback, I bought a seemingly dated accessory from Satechi, the Bluetooth Media Button.

Meet my tiny new accessory

Making some mundane activities simple