There's a growing trend of brand-new smartphones being sold without charging bricks. Apple decided to remove the charger from its boxes starting with the iPhone 12, and this trend has only been spreading in the Android world, with devices like the Samsung Galaxy S21 notoriously shipping charger-less. This forces smartphone buyers to do one of two things: reuse an older phone's charger or buy a new one. And if you're already dipping into savings for a new phone, why not also get yourself a cool charger while you're at it? This new Satechi charging brick might be perfect for you, especially if you have multiple devices.

The new Satechi charger (via The Verge) has four USB-C ports and can offer 165W of juice. It's able to deliver 100W of power to a single device, and it can even sustain that 100W while also charging one or two other devices at the same time — depending on their power draw. It can handle three devcices at 100W/30W/30W (or 60W/60W/45W, depending on the power draw of whatever you're plugging in) and 60W/45W/30W/30W for four — basically, it's capable of fast-charging up to four phones at the same time, which is not bad at all.

Did we mention it comes with a stand? This isn't the kind of heavy, chonky charger that hangs awkwardly from the wall, but one looking to find a home on your desk — making cable management easier, allowing you to quickly connect/disconnect devices from it without awkward reaching, and looking cute as heck.

This charger will set you back a steep $120, but that's too far removed from its peers. It's now up for pre-order, and if you use the code "CES20" during checkout, you'll also get a nice discount on it, allowing you to grab it for $96 before tax.

