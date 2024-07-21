Most cars today ship with wired or wireless Android Auto built into all but the base models, with those offering wireless connectivity often including wireless chargers, so Android Auto doesn’t tank the battery. Either way, you can enjoy the conveniences of infotainment and charging together. However, both of these inclusions are relatively recent, and you might not find them on vehicles from even a decade ago. I drive a car from 2012, and it doesn’t have Android Auto, Bluetooth, or even an infotainment screen, for that matter.

I’m not eager to replace my daily driver’s head unit with a touch screen or a tablet running Android Automotive, either. So, when Satechi offered to send in a 15W Qi2 magnetic wireless charger for in-car use, I thought this could be the hardware for my perfect solution — a sturdy mount, wireless charging, the convenience of MagSafe, and an Android Auto emulator running on my phone. I spent a few weeks with this mount in various cars, with Pixel phones and iPhones, and on an assortment of terrains to determine if it deserves your attention and money. Let’s just say the charger has a magnetic appeal.

Staff pick Satechi Qi2 Wireless Car Charger 8.5 / 10 The Satechi 15W Qi2 Wireless Car Charger offers the convenience of a magnetic wireless charger and phone holder rolled into one for any car with a vacant USB-C or 12V outlet. It might be particularly useful in older or base model vehicles lacking modern amenities like wireless charging and Android Auto, provided you have an iPhone or an Android with a MagSafe case/adapter. Pros Firm fixture

Lightweight, but feels premium

Strong magnets

Cable and 12V adapter included Cons Included cable might seem short

Phones lacking MagSafe need modification $60 at Amazon $60 at Satechi

Price, availability, and specs

Selling immediately and steadily

Satechi’s new Qi2 wireless car charger retails on Amazon and the brand’s online store for $60. That’s $15 more than the previous-gen model that supports the Qi standard — 7.5W wireless charging compatible with iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, with the former requiring a magnetic sticker. The new model delivers 15W of power and features stronger magnets requiring 1.76 pounds of force to yank a MagSafe iPhone off. Magnetic metal ring/disc/plate-style stickers for non-MagSafe phones and cases are sold separately.

Specifications Brand Satechi Qi-Certified Qi2 certified Color Silver Speed 15W Dimensions 92 x 59.7 x 28 mm Weight 75.8g Adapter included Yes, 12V to USB-C Input 12V Expand

What’s good about the Satechi Qi2 Wireless Car Charger?

Holding on for dear life

Unpacking Satechi’s latest wireless car charger reveals every component packed separately in boxes. It also includes a USB-C to C charging cable, a 12V adapter with a USB-C female port, and a dim blue indicator light. This charger clips into your AC vent and has a ball head that interfaces with the wireless charging pad and a collar with a plastic nut for tightening it down.

I like how the hard plastic ball head has a frosted texture to presumably help prevent slipping once the collar is tightened down. The vent grips and wireless charging pad have a smooth and soft rubbery material, while the flip-down foot that prevents the charger from drooping has a textured rubbery material. They work together to grip your dash firmly, and the mount doesn’t wobble or even vibrate over long bumpy stretches.

I found my non-MagSafe Pixel 7 magnetically attached to the charging surface but slid down until the camera visor butted up against the upper edge of the charging pad. However, an iPhone with MagSafe didn’t move an inch once attached since it weighs half as much as Google’s device and has magnetic metal rings surrounding the wireless charging coil.

I subsequently attached an adhesive-backed metallic ring to my Pixel and realized the charger’s magnets are strong enough to keep your phone in place even if you went dune-jumping in the Sahara desert. This year’s model sports faster 15W Qi2 charging and stronger magnetism; that’s evident when you try yanking your phone off.

Charging performance was fantastic, with the vent mounting ensuring the phone and charger didn’t get toasty, even with the metal ring in between effectively functioning as an induction heater coil. The phones received the advertised 15W charging input, with recharge times matching the Qi2 wireless charger on my desk.

What’s bad about the Satechi Qi2 Wireless Car Charger?

Compatible, but conditions apply