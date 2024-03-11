Following in Apple’s footsteps, the companies behind most of our favorite Android phones stopped shipping charging bricks and adapters with their phones. This opened up a massive market for third-party accessory makers like Satechi and Anker, which often feature in our recommendations for reliable chargers. However, choosing a new charger is always tricky, especially models with multiple outputs, because the advertised power output is usually split across the ports and limited by the connector and charging standards adopted. Options are further limited if you travel frequently, and need something to recharge all your gadgets using that singular power outlet in the hotel room or airport lounge.

Satechi launched a new 140W travel charger with GaN Technology at CES 2024 in January, adding one more product to its expansive portfolio. However, there’s a lot that sets this model apart, and I tested it see how it stacks up against our go-to favorite chargers.

Satechi 145W GaN USB-C charger 8 / 10 Launched at CES 2024, the new Satechi 145W travel charger rolls the power of four chargers into one compact package. The lightweight charger comes with four international adapters and a carry pouch in the box, making it the ideal companion for long flights and international trips. Pros Includes international adapters and carry pouch

Sturdy clip lock for socket adapters

Minimal heating, even at full tilt

All four ports are USB-C Cons Unhelpful indicator light

Painted finish may not age very well

Only US plug prongs are collapsible

High price for a charger $120 at Amazon $120 at Satechi

Price and availability

The only reliable option there is

Satechi’s new travel charger features four USB-C outputs, with a maximum combined power output of 145W. You can buy the 145W travel charger from Satechi’s website for $120, with free shipping because it's above the minimum order value threshold. It’s also available on Satechi’s Amazon storefront for the same $120 with free shipping even for non-Prime customers. Since it is a new launch, I wouldn’t recommend waiting for discounts if you need a charger today.

Chargers from other well-known brands like Ugreen and Anker don’t offer such a potent mix of switchable adapters and high power throughput. 140W models from both brands lack international adapters, and Ugreen’s sole travel charger with switchable adapters is capped at a relatively puny 65W split across three outputs. That said, Satechi’s six-output 200W GaN charger is a fitting rival — it retails for $30 more than the new travel charger, but for $150, you’re getting two extra ports and higher power throughput.

On the downside, the 200W model hogs valuable space on your table, but could be worth the extra spend if you’re an infrequent international traveler. Otherwise, I would suggest buying the new 145W adapter because you can use it with the correct plug at home and have the versatile adapters on standby for whenever you travel.

Satechi 145W GaN USB-C charger Brand Satechi Output 145W Input 100-240V, 50-60Hz, 2.2A max Maximum Power 145W Color Silver Type GaN Cable included No Charging Ports 2x USB-C PD 3.1, 2x USB-C PD 3.0 Weight 346G (12.2 ounces) Dimension 3.78 x 2.99 x 1.22 inches

What’s good about the Satechi 145W GaN travel charger?

Ticks all the right boxes

Satechi’s new 145W travel adapter uses GaN tech, short for Gallium Nitride, which allows faster charging speeds while keeping the size and weight of your wall wart to a minimum. In the box, you get the charger itself, and two neatly labeled boxes containing four detachable international socket adapters and a mesh carry pouch to keep everything together in your luggage.

This product sure beats carrying four separate chargers around, but it's worth noting that the 145W output is shared across the USB-C outputs, so you need to plug devices in carefully. Thankfully, Satechi has labeled the output ports — PD1, PD2, PD3, and PD4. A dim indicator light under PD4 also informs you when the charger is receiving power from the mains.

The first two ports use the USB PD 3.1 standard and are capped at 140W output, each. Meanwhile, PD3 and PD4 use the PD 3.0 standard, limiting them to 45W output each. As a thumb rule, Satechi recommends connecting your most power-hungry device such as a laptop or mini PC to PD1, especially if other charger ports are also in use. Here’s how power is split across multiple outputs.

PD1 PD2 PD3 PD4 Single port in use 140W 140W 45W 45W Two ports in use 65W 65W 100W 45W 100W 45W 100W 45W 100W 45W 25W 20W Three ports in use 65W 30W 45W 65W 30W 45W 100W 25W 20W 100W 25W 20W Four ports in use 65W 30W 25W 20W

In the few weeks I’ve tested this charger, I loved the sheer convenience of having four USB-C ports at my disposal, without worries about slower charging for any device. Satechi’s 145W brick can comfortably deliver the 100-120W which USB-PD 3.1 PPS-compatible phones like the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro and OnePlus 11 need, and also a steady 65W to my mini PC for entire workdays. The cable attached to PD3 now sits on my desk for wired charging, and I’ve hooked up the slowest PD4 cable to my Qi wireless charging pad. I didn’t notice any whining or other abnormal sounds after prolonged use. My only suggestion would be to ensure you’re using charging cables rated to handle the higher wattage, even though battery management systems in modern electronics and Satechi’s charger should avert mishaps.

Despite continuous usage and connecting high-powered items to it, the Satechi 145W travel charger only gets slightly warm to the touch. The charger can comfortably recharge two smartphones, a camera, and a slow-charging device like wireless earbuds or a smartwatch — all the gear I usually travel with.

Now that I’ve established it performs well, it's time to address this model’s USP — the interchangeable adapters. The US-specific adapter features flip-up foldable prongs, which help the charger’s stowability without damaging its carry pouch. To disconnect the adapter, you just pull the latch at the top towards the USB-C outputs, and slide the adapter towards the latch.

Satechi’s latch design is rather fool-proof as well — two channel guides on each side of the adapter ensure you don’t insert it into the charger incorrectly. I was impressed by Satechi’s manufacturing tolerances despite working with plastic parts, since the adapter doesn’t wobble once it clicks into place. After all, the entire weight of the charger rests on this latch. Despite such a good design, Satechi’s branding on the charger isn’t too in-your-face, and the focus remains squarely on the premium in-hand feel with the metallic silver finish. However, that’s where the cookie crumbles a bit.

What’s bad about the Satechi 145W GaN travel charger?

A few pain points, which don’t hurt usability

You see, injection-molded hard plastic doesn’t leave the molds with a shiny metallic finish. That’s painted on, and may not age well if subject to fading and scratches resulting from rough use. Satechi’s bundled carry pouch could save your travel charger from all that, but I would’ve liked a more durable finish on travel gear that’s bound to get thrown about. Our other gripe was the NPC-like indicator light. Sure, it's dimmer than older Satechi models, so you aren’t fixated on the blue LED in your hotel room at night, but there’s no hiding such a massive charger either. So, it would've been nice to see the LED change colors to indicate the total power draw, or idle/active status.

I know GaN chargers are smaller than the average brick, but the Satechi 145W travel charger sticks out from the wall a fair bit, posing challenges for discreet installation behind media units and desks. “But its a travel adapter, not designed for permanent installation,” you could argue. I hear you, but with that in mind, only the US adapter fits snug in the carry pouch, thanks to its foldable prongs.

All other adapters, especially the three-pin one for the UK, bulge out of the pouch, and can scratch up items stored with the charger. Even though the supplied pouch is roomy enough for two adapters, I’d recommend storing the charger in the pouch and placing the adapters you’ll need in a separate, harder case or pouch to prevent scuffs.

Speaking of three-pin adapters, I was mildly disappointed to see this 145W charger only comes with two-pin adapters, and the UK-specific adapter’s third prong is just a plastic dummy. This means your gadgets aren’t earthed, and you’re at the mercy of the charger’s integrated protection against surges and fluctuations. A third prong would’ve helped put my mind at ease when connecting it to expensive, high-powered gadgetry.

In all, our list of qualms with this charger is short, and most of the issues aren’t mission-critical either, just optimizations and user experience bits Satechi could fix in future revisions. The charger is a little heavy and voluminous, but it saves the effort of lugging three more adapters along.

Should you buy the Satechi 145W GaN travel charger?

Is it truly peerless?

Satechi’s 145W GaN travel charger offers incredible value for its $120 sticker price, especially for globetrotters who cannot trust USB charging stations at airports (you shouldn’t). Even otherwise, there are limited options for such reliable, high-wattage chargers from brands we swear by at AP. Satechi’s product has a laundry list of compatible Apple devices, and it should work with all Android devices, including the latest Pixel 8 series and Samsung Galaxy S24 variants.

Like other Satechi products, this travel charger is made of high quality materials. It is well-built, and should serve you well for years. Satechi offers a 30-day returns policy and one year of warranty to sweeten the deal. If you don’t travel too much, the Amazon listing for this new charger also lists a 165W quad-output tabletop model for the same $120 price. But if you're looking for a do-it-all charger for international travel, this one's a very good option.