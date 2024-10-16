Key Takeaways The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition could launch with significant hardware upgrades on October 25.

This Special Edition is expected to feature wider displays, a thinner chassis, improved cameras, and a titanium build.

Priced at $2,200, it will initially be available only in China and Korea, with no current plans for global availability.

Samsung undeniably makes some of the best foldables on the market, but in recent years, its hardware has fallen behind competitors. Devices like the Honor Magic V3, OnePlus Open, and even the Pixel 9 Pro Fold have surpassed Samsung in terms of hardware and design. Samsung, however, hasn't been taking a back seat. The company has been quietly working on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition for some time, and it appears we finally have a release date for this much-anticipated foldable.

According to a report from Korean publication FNNews, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition could be announced as early as October 25. Interestingly, the report refers to it as the "Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition" rather than including the number "6." This isn't the first time the naming has been debated — earlier reports suggested the device could be called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. It seems, however, that Samsung has ultimately decided on the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition as the official name for the device.

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition could pack massive upgrades over Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is set to introduce several upgrades compared to the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6. Design-wise, the new model is expected to feature a wider cover and inner displays, paired with a significantly thinner chassis than the current generation. Samsung is also reportedly addressing the crease issue in this Special Edition while including the S Pen support, which was previously rumored to be excluded.

In addition to design tweaks, the Z Fold Special Edition is said to come with a 200MP main camera and an improved under-display camera for the inner display. These upgrades seem to be a direct response to increasing competition from brands like Honor, OPPO, and Vivo in Asian markets.

Samsung is reportedly planning to price this Special Edition at a hefty $2,200, which would make it one of the priciest foldables on the market. However, it seems the main concern for now won't be the foldable's price but rather availability. The Z Fold Special Edition is reportedly launching exclusively in China and Korea, with no plans for a global release at this time.

If you're outside these regions, you may have to import the device to get your hands on it. But the good news is, the launch is expected to happen as early as next week, so we won't have to wait long to see it in action.