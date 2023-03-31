Source: Amazon SanDisk Ultra microSD card $29 $70 Save $41 Increasing your device's storage by 400GB is a huge upgrade, and for less than $30 it's an absolute must. Not only will this give you a ton of room to store photos, videos, and apps, it'll bump up the speed at which these files save and read in general. If you've got 256GB or less in your device right now, this is your chance to upgrade for a ridiculously low price. $29 at Amazon

Storage space on portable electronics is a precious commodity, and we know all too well just how quickly it can run out. Whether your device is stuffed with your favorite photos or packed with apps, it's important to have enough room to save what you want, when you want. However, the price for some of the best microSD cards out there can be a bit expensive when we get into larger capacities, which makes this deal just too good to pass up. Snagging a 400GB SanDisk microSD card for under $30 is a great way to bump up storage and performance significantly, without breaking the bank.

Why this SanDisk microSD memory card is worth your money

Not only does this memory card offer a huge storage upgrade at an affordable price, the SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card can help give supporting electronics' performance a noticeable boost. Apps will load faster, photos and videos will save quicker, and considering this microSD card features an impressive 120MB/s transfer rate, you'll be able to move hundreds of files to and from your device in a matter of minutes.

SanDisk does make cards in larger sizes, but from a value perspective, this 400GB option offers the best price for the amount of storage space you'll be getting.

Sure, it's been a while since any decent Android flagships supported microSD expansion, but we're surrounded by plenty of hardware, from smart home cameras, to gaming consoles, that's eager for a storage boost. Try using this card with your favorite Android tablet, like the Galaxy Tab S8+ or Amazon's Fire HD 10 — at just under 60% off, it's one of the best microSD deals you'll find today.