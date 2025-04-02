SanDisk 4TB Creator Pro Portable SSD $300 $370 Save $70 This drive combines power, speed, and storage space perfectly. For a limited time, you can score this portable SSD for less as it drops to its best price. $300 at Amazon

There are lots of different options when it comes to expanding the storage of your smartphone, tablet, laptop, and other devices. But if you're looking for the best performance, then we think portable SSDs are going to be the way to go. Not only are they compact, but they are also extremely durable as well.

For a limited time, this SanDisk 4TB Creator Pro portable SSD is now on sale for its best price. While it has a retail price of $370, it can now be had for much less, with a discount that drops it down to just $300. This is a fairly new product, and we haven't seen many promotions on this before, so get this one while you can.

What's great about the SanDisk 4TB Creator Pro portable SSD?

Source: SanDisk

SanDisk makes some of the best storage devices out right now, and the Creator Pro portable SSD is no exception. Not only is it small, thin, and light, but it's also quite rugged as well, with the ability to survive drops of up to three meters, and also having excellent protection against the elements with an IP65 rating.

When it comes to performance, you're looking at a maximum of 2,000MB/s when connected to a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 port. Otherwise, speeds will be at a maximum of 1,000MB/s. For the most part, this drive is pretty good, and might just be what you're looking for. So if you think this is going to work for your needs, be sure to grab it at its discounted price while you can.

