Your changes have been saved SanDisk Extreme microSD card $180 $210 Save $30 This is the card to get if you're looking for one that offers lots of storage and great performance at a fantastic price. You can now score this microSD card at its lowest price yet. $180 at Amazon

Storage space is vital. So it pays to have enough, whether that's through the cloud, a device's internal storage, or some form of external storage solution. And if you're looking to go with the most compact option out there, the microSD card is going to be your best bet. Although the card may be small, it can still pack quite a bit of space, like this 2TB card from SanDisk.

This card is perfect for phones, tablets, computers, and even gaming handhelds. And while it normally comes in priced at $210 from Amazon, it can now be had for much less, with a discount that drops it down to $180 for a limited time. While the discount may not seem that steep, it's the best price we've seen, so get it while you can before it's gone.

What's great about SanDisk's 2TB microSD card?

SanDisk is a well-known brand when it comes to storage solutions and has many different series in its lineup that can match different needs. The "Extreme" series is one of our favorites, offering great performance at a fair price.

This 2TB card not only delivers tons of storage space but also offers the brand's QuickFlow technology, which allows its card to reach read speeds up to to 240MB/s. When it comes to write speeds, the card performs pretty well, and can reach a maximum of 104MB/s.

Of course, these speeds aren't going to be as fast as the internal storage of a device, but they're still pretty good for day-to-day use. In addition to the above, you get great durability here with the microSD card being able to survive drops and extreme temperatures.

And if all of that wasn't enough, you get a lifetime warranty on this product from SanDisk that protects it from any manufacturer's defects. Just be sure to get it while it's still on sale, because at this price, the promotion isn't going to last long. If you're still on the fence, you can also check out some other great microSD card options.