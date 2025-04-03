SanDisk Extreme microSD card $177 $208 Save $31 If you're looking for a card that packs tons of storage, while also having impressive data transfer speeds, the SanDisk Extreme is going to be it. Right now, you can grab this 2TB model for its lowest price to date. $177 at Amazon

While we'd often recommend going with a portable SSD when it comes to external storage, microSD cards are another good choice, especially if your device natively supports it. While a lot of smartphones have removed the microSD slot, plenty of tablets, gaming handhelds, and other devices still offer it as an option in 2025. With that said, this massive 2TB card from SanDisk is now on sale for its lowest price yet, making it a fantastic time to pick one up.

What's great about SanDisk's 2TB microSD card?

With this card, you're getting 2TB of storage, which should be quite a bit, if you're looking to add some extra space to your devices. In addition, this card also offers pretty good performance numbers, with numbers that sequential read speeds can reach up to 240MB/s.

When it comes to sequential write speeds, you're looking at 140MB/s, which isn't all that bad. For the most part, you're going to be able to use this card with most compatible devices without any issues. Of course, if you're looking for top-end speeds, your device may need a card that delivers a little more, so be sure to check compatibility before purchasing.

Like most other microSD cards, you get impressive durability here, being able to handle most drops, along with extreme temperatures. Overall, this is a solid card to pick up, especially at its newly discounted price. It's one of our favorite microSD cards, and we recommend it highly. Get it now while the deal's still live.