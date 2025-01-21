SanDisk Ultra microSD card $70 $137 Save $67 If you've been looking for a reliable microSD card with lots of storage that isn't going to break your wallet, chances are this one from SanDisk is going to be right up your alley. $70 at Amazon

We've all been there at some point, we're out of storage space and need to find a solution. While uploading to a cloud storage service is a pretty good option, some would rather have the option of just keeping their data offline and within arm's reach.

You can always go with an external drive, but if you need something smaller, a microSD card may be a good way to go. For a limited time, you can score this SanDisk 1TB microSD card for nearly half off, which drops the price down to just $70.

What's great about this SanDisk 1TB microSD card?

SanDisk is a brand that's pretty well known and has produced a number of reliable storage products in the time that it's been around. As stated before, this microSD card features 1TB of storage space, along with transfer speeds that can reach up to 150MB/s.

The transfer speeds should be more than enough so that it can be used reliably in smartphones, cameras, tablets, and more. Of course, since this is a microSD card, you're also going to get excellent durability as well, with resistance against bumps and drops, along with extreme temperatures.

Overall, you really can't go wrong here. It's the perfect way to upgrade any device that can accept microSD cards. Furthermore, you can also use it as storage if you'd like, via an SD card or USB adapter. Just be sure to get it while this deal's around because it won't last long.