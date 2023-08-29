Summary Samurai Shodown is a reboot of the classic fighting game franchise that accurately reproduces the original gameplay while adding modern graphics and mechanics.

The 2019 reboot aims to make the experience open to everyone, with a single-player mode and multiplayer mode for head-to-head battles.

The mobile port of Samurai Shodown lacks controller support, which can make the on-screen controls feel cramped, but the game is still playable.

Back in 2019, SNK revisited one of their most enduring franchises, Samurai Shodown, with a brand new game for consoles. It eventually made its way to PC in 2021 and is now available on Android and iOS, thanks to Netflix Games. This reboot aims to reproduce the gameplay of the original series while bringing the mechanics in line with the best modern fighting games.

It's hard to tell from our gameplay video, but Samurai Showdown accurately reproduces the game mechanics of the series. However, this isn't a game exclusively aimed at retro gamers. Graphics, animations, and gameplay are in line with current fighting games, thanks to a fresh 3D design.

SNK has ported countless games from its catalog to Android in recent years; the original Samurai Shodown arrived on the Play Store last year. However, the 1993 game, while quirky and full of character, is not approachable for newcomers. Today's release of the 2019 reboot offers a modern iteration, set a year before the first game, and is a fantastic attempt from SNK at revisiting a classic game while making the experience open to everyone.

Samurai Shodown follows the same formula as its predecessors. In single-player, you'll slice and dice through a roster of unique enemies, with some cutscenes sprinkled in to add context. It's not the most substantial single-player mode, but this, paired with a couple of extra game modes, should provide all the offline fun you need. There's also a multiplayer mode so that you can go head-to-head with other players.

Unfortunately, there is no controller support for the mobile port of Samurai Shodown. The six on-screen buttons are easy to press, but add in the health bar, and you've got a cramped screen with lots of overlap that your fingers constantly cover. The game is still plenty playable with the on-screen buttons, but we're still disappointed that controller support is completely missing, as Samurai Shodown would have made the perfect game to play on tablets and Chromebooks. The forced touch-screen controls also mean the game can feel pretty simple at times; enemies tend not to move much during combat, perfectly illustrated in our gameplay video above.

Samurai Shodown is out now on Android through Netflix Games, so you'll need a subscription to play. However, if you don't fancy paying a monthly sub, you can always revisit the original for a one-time fee.