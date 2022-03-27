We here at AP round up the best Android games each and every week so that everyone can dig into the best releases of the week, and this always includes a standout title, along with a handful of honorable mentions and a summary of the week's mobile gaming news. Our standout this week is Samurai Shodown, a classic Neo Geo fighting game that's still great today. Below the best game of the week, you can find a summary of the week's gaming news, and it was a busy week with tons of interesting happenings. Of course, at the bottom of today's roundup, you'll find a healthy list of honorable mentions that should suit a range of gamers. So if you're on the hunt for the best games released this week, you've come to the right place.

Best game of the week

Samurai Shodown

Neo Geo has been on a tear lately, releasing classic games on mobile, usually two a week, and this week one of the best Neo Geo games ever made was released on the Play Store. That's right, I'm talking about Samurai Shodown, the OG, and let me tell you, it still holds up as an excellent fighting game to this day. There are 12 characters to choose from, all bringing unique skills, with unique stages to match. I highly recommend starting with Genan, as there's nothing better than slicing and dicing your competition with a claw hand. This one's a classic for a reason, don't miss out.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Happenings this week

Honorable mentions of the week

