Summary Samsung's latest update is possibly causing display lines on Galaxy devices, sparking concern over software reliability and OLED screen quality.

There's a growing fear of corrupted devices and hardware defects with Samsung updates, and some customers are asking for more than just software fixes.

Samsung's reputation is at risk as display issues continue, impacting its selection of devices from the Galaxy S21 to the S24 series.

While some software updates are heavily anticipated, others fly under the radar when they are rolled out to address matters such as security or lingering bugs. That being said, updates are critical to keep devices functioning optimally long after release. Recently, Samsung released a software update to do just that — but device owners are finding that it’s causing an alarming issue.

As noted by SamMobile, the April 2024 security update released by Samsung is now causing a line to appear on the display of certain Galaxy devices. According to some device owners, a pink or green vertical line is now appearing, and it’s unclear if the issue is related to the OLED screen itself. The problem does not appear to be exclusive to one device — it has been reported on everything from the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to the Galaxy S21 series.

Source: SamMobile

Is the problem with the OLED display?

Now, it seems that there is growing concern over the updates being released by Samsung. Some do not want to download them out of fear of corrupting their devices, and others are asking the company to do more than resolve the software issue — they want their OLED display repaired. Although the cause of the problem has not been identified, there is speculation that it could be a hardware defect. However, as Android Authority notes, a factory reset could remedy the dreaded display line, assuming it is the result of a software glitch.

Thus far, Samsung has not provided much in the way of information pertaining to the glitch. However, display issues are not unheard of when it comes to its phones, and even the S24 series has exhibited them. Some owners have reported a grainy texture, which seems to be related to the brightness of the display — at a low brightness level, the issue is apparent, but increasing the brightness seems to remedy the problem. In some instances, device owners have been able to receive a replacement from the manufacturer. However, these issues are clearly having a negative impact on Samsung’s reputation — and a resolution is only becoming more urgent.