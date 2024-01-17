Summary Samsung partnered with Google to integrate generative AI technology into its Galaxy S24 series, offering features like text and image processing and AI-generated summaries.

Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI execute certain tasks via the cloud, while Gemini Nano handles on-device generative AI features.

Google's generative AI wallpapers are present on the Galaxy S24, and stock Samsung apps like Gallery, Notes, and Voice Recorder are using the technology to power new features.

Although Google has been working on its Gemini AI project for an extended period of time, few details have been revealed about what has been accomplished thus far. When it was initially announced, Gemini was positioned as the company’s most capable AI mode, coming in three different sizes — Ultra, Pro, and Nano. With the ability to function in both small and large-scale models, Gemini’s potential is seemingly endless. Now, Samsung wants to team up with the Search giant to help others explore its uses, and it will start with the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung has announced that it has entered a multi-year partnership with Google to integrate generative AI technology into Samsung’s smartphones. To begin, the Galaxy S24 series will feature Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI via the cloud, along with Gemini Nano for on-device AI tasks. The idea behind it is to help users leverage AI to process both text and imagery. If you need to generate a summary, for instance, Gemini Pro may be able to deliver that in a matter of seconds. Imagen 2, on the other hand, is more associated with imagery — the AI technology can be provided with text and then prompted to generate photorealistic images.

To start, Imagen 2 has been made available on Vertex AI, Google’s cloud-based machine learning platform. The goal has been to give more people the ability to create their own machine learning models and AI-based apps. With a Galaxy S24 device, you can immediately start using Imagen 2 to take advantage of features, such as the Generative Edit function for images in the Gallery app. As Mishaal Rahman notes, the S24 also features Google's generative AI wallpapers — while the interface is themed in Samsung style, you have to accept Google's generative AI terms to use the feature.

Justin Duino / Android Police

With Gemini Nano integrated into S24 devices, you can also leverage AI to better understand everything from text to video. For example, it’ll now be possible to generate a summary of notes or voice recordings for further review on a whim. These features are integrated into Samsung's stock Notes and Voice Recorder apps on the Galaxy S24, and we've already seen the latter in action with the Pixel 8 series, though it only works with recordings of a certain length.

Details on how long the Samsung and Google partnership will last have not been disclosed, and though it’s still a relatively new technology, Gemini has already appeared in its mobile form. Toward the end of 2023, Google rolled out Gemini Nano — the edition of Gemini developed for mobile platforms — for the Pixel 8 Pro. With this tool, users could deploy AI to handle everything from speech summaries to text generation.

Even if you aren’t using AI for everyday tasks just yet, it’s becoming hard to avoid. With companies like Google and Samsung partnering to make AI technology more widely available, it may only be a matter of time. That being said, AI is undoubtedly changing the way we associate with technology, and it isn’t all bad — especially when considering how much time and effort it can save.