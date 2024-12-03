Key Takeaways Samsung could finally showcase its XR smart glasses alongside the Galaxy S25 series in January.

The XR device will supposedly be lightweight, resemble regular glasses, and possibly use Qualcomm's AR1 chipset.

A developer platform for Samsung's AR glasses may debut soon, but the wearable itself might not launch before Q3 2025.

Samsung is typically among the first companies to enter a new segment. It kickstarted the foldable smartphone space with its Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series. It is also the only major tech giant with a smart ring offering. With consumer interest in AR glasses growing, as evidenced by the success of the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, the company is reportedly finally ready to enter the market as well. A report claims Samsung's XR smart glasses could launch alongside the Galaxy S25 series in January next year. But there's a catch.

According to the Yonhap news, Samsung will unveil the prototype of its extended reality (XR) device early next year (via @Jukanlosreve). Previous rumors suggest the device will purportedly resemble regular glasses and weigh around 50 grams.

Samsung has seemingly been working with Google and Qualcomm to develop these smart glasses since February 2023.

Qualcomm's CEO Cristiano Amon spilled the beans on the XR device in September this year, hinting that it would be a pair of smart glasses, not a headset like the Apple Vision Pro. This should make them portable and easier to carry, though the form factor could limit the wearable's battery life and processing power. One leak indicates the smart glasses could use Qualcomm's AR1 chipset, a 12MP camera, and a 155mAh battery.

Samsung's XR developer platform could debut before the end of 2024

Samsung supposedly planned to release a developer version of its headset in October 2024. But that timeframe has long gone, with the wearable nowhere to be seen. Interestingly, the report claims the company will showcase the platform powering its AR glasses as soon as "this month." It could use Gemini to integrate AI and improve the user experience, as demoed by Google's Project Astra.

Rumors point to Samsung unveiling the Galaxy S25 series on January 23, 2025, at an Unpacked event in San Francisco. So, if the Korean report is accurate, we could get our first look at Samsung's XR prototype in less than two months. But even then, the wearable might not launch before Q3 2025, so you still have a long wait to get your hands on the XR glasses.