The way we unlock and start our cars has been evolving from physical keys and key fobs all the way to keyless fobs. The latest technology aims to replace traditional keys with digital ones altogether, using ultra-wideband (UWB) technology on your phone. Samsung is one of the few companies that currently offer this option on a select number of flagship devices like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and a handful of cars from Audi, BMW, Ford, and Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis. Now, the company’s making the digital car key available for Genesis' first electric vehicle, the GV60 electric.

Genesis announced the GV60 electric on Tuesday, and Samsung quickly followed up with a press release on Wednesday, detailing that its digital key is available for the new car. Like the non-electric GV60, the digital key will be stored and accessed through the Samsung Pass app, the company’s service for storing digital signatures, IDs, and passwords. Using it is just as easy, too. Simply install and launch the Genesis Connected Service app in the car, and navigate to the Vehicle menu > Digital Key > Register. Samsung Pass will then automatically register the key in both apps.

Once activated, you get access to UWB digital keys, complete with passive entry, which automatically unlocks your car as you approach it with your smartphone. There’s also the option to open the car by pressing the door handle with your phone close by. The Digital key will also let you remotely honk the horn or start the car by pressing the engine button in Samsung Pass. And if someone needs to borrow your car for whatever reason, you can share your digital key with them (and up to three contacts), control how long they have access to it, and revoke it when needed.

The Genesis GV60 was the first vehicle to get Samsung’s digital keys with passive entry. The company has since expanded support to vehicles from BMW and Kia, but passive entry is limited to Genesis. Speaking of limitations, the digital car key is only supported on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+, Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21+, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3, and Z Fold2. As of now, the feature is limited to GV60 electric owners in South Korea only.

Samsung says it’ll expand the technology beyond Samsung Pass to Samsung Wallet. This will allow users to store, access, and manage their digital car keys alongside boarding passes, vouchers, and credit cards.

