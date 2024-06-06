Summary Galaxy Watch 7 lineup might use a new 3nm 5-core Exynos chip for better performance and efficiency.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra could boast an impressive display brightness of 3,000 nits.

Samsung might offer the Galaxy Watch Ultra in only one 47mm size with LTE connectivity.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 lineup should go official next month alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. Leaks have already given us a look at the Galaxy Watch Ultra's controversial design, with its possible specs also being detailed. Now, hot on the heels of a Galaxy Buds 3 specs leak, the alleged specs of the Galaxy Watch 7 series have also popped up online.

Samsung reportedly plans to launch the Galaxy Watch 7 in green and cream colors in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. Like its predecessor, the wearable might use an Armor Aluminium 2 chassis with an IP67 and 5ATM rating. The circular display will apparently hit a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, the same as the Apple Watch Series 9. It could use Sapphire Crystal glass for protection, which should be more resistant to scratches and scuffs than Gorilla Glass.

While the claimed battery life figures have not leaked, the Watch 7 will seemingly house the same capacity batteries as the Watch 6: 300mAh in the 40mm variant and 425mAh in the 44mm.

The biggest change appears to be internally, with the Galaxy Watch 7 featuring a new 3nm 5-core Exynos chip. Samsung has not provided the SoC on its Galaxy Watch lineup with any meaningful upgrades since 2021, so this new chip should bring noticeable improvements.

Apart from better performance, it should also help boost battery life due to better efficiency. There's no word on the RAM, but the Korean giant plans to double the storage to 32GB on its 2024 smartwatch lineup.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra could pack a seriously bright display

Close

The Android Headlines report also spilled the beans on the Galaxy Watch Ultra specs. Instead of the Pro moniker, the company plans to market its new rugged watch as the Ultra. The smartwatch will only launch in one size and configuration: a 47mm variant with LTE connectivity. Seemingly made from titanium, the Galaxy Watch Ultra could sport an IP68, 10ATM water resistance, and MIL-STD-810H certification.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 1.5-inch AMOLED panel will purportedly feature a peak brightness of 3,000 nits — the same as the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Internally, the smartwatch could sport the same specs as the Watch 7 series. So, it should pack a 3nm 5-core Exynos SoC and 32GB storage. The battery capacity might remain the same as the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at 590mAh. However, the wearable should last longer due to other efficiency improvements.

Given the improvements and the "Ultra" branding, Samsung's next flagship watch could carry a higher tag than the Watch 5 Pro and Watch 6 Classic. But if you want a rugged Wear OS smartwatch with multi-day battery life and all possible bells and whistles, the Galaxy Watch Ultra might be your only choice.