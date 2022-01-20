Sometimes, you have to wonder why Samsung even tries to keep its upcoming gadgets a secret. Whether it was the long-delayed Galaxy S21 FE or the barrage of leaked images leading up to last year's Z-series, the company is constantly faced with top-secret renders and specs appearing online way too early. It sure seems like the Galaxy Tab S8 is next in line for an announcement, with Amazon becoming the latest retailer to publish information about an unreleased product.

Amazon Italy accidentally shared all three versions of the Tab S8 on its virtual shelves (via SamMobile), making it visible to anyone searching for Samsung's upcoming series of slates. Retailer leaks are nothing new to the virtual world, but these included every detail you could imagine, including new renders and full specs sheets. If you've been following along with our Galaxy Tab S8 coverage, you know there's not much surprising about these models. Still, it's nice to see all its specs finally confirmed before an eventual launch.

All three models are running on unspecified Qualcomm processors, though earlier leaks suggested a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 worthy of its flagship price. Android 12 — presumably with One UI 4 — is included by default, perfect for an early 2022 product launch, though unfortunately, there's no additional information on new software tweaks or features. For the most part, all of this information has been spotted elsewhere, though seeing it come together on product pages sure makes it feel a whole lot more real. The biggest revelation might come down to the weights of each gadget. At 728 grams — over 1.6 pounds — future Tab S8 Ultra owners might want to start hitting the weights.

Alongside the specs sheet, we got a glimpse at some of the colors available for these tablets. In addition to the classic black and silver tones, a pastel-esque pink looks perfect for adding some vibrancy to your growing gadget collection. These photos also confirm the inevitable 5G models that will be available for any on-the-go workers looking for a cell-connected 15" slate.

While we have yet to see release dates for any of Samsung's tablets, we have seen leaked pricing details, suggesting it might not be too far away. However, the company also has the Galaxy S22 series waiting in the wings for a rumored February launch. Could next month see Samsung pair its latest flagship phones and tablets to start 2022 on the right foot? Only time will tell.

