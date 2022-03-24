Now Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra and its siblings are in the company’s rearview mirror, attention is beginning to turn to the follow-ups to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. According to a new report, a third mystery entry may join those two upcoming foldable phones.

New information published by Galaxy Club refer to three new products with the codenames B4, Q4, and N4. We’d expect the first two to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4, or whatever Samsung names those phones, as the predecessors were called B3 and Q3. We haven’t seen any handsets with the codename N before, so an N4 may be a new entry to the company’s foldable plans.

Little is known about the Galaxy N4 phone, but Galaxy Club did hear that this handset may be manufactured on a smaller scale than both the Galaxy Z Fold4 or Galaxy Z Flip4. That makes sense if it is an experimental project for Samsung, and it matches what the company did with the original Galaxy Z Fold in 2019. We don’t yet know how this third foldable entry will differ from the book-like design of the Fold series or the clamshell of the Z Flip family.

At CES 2022, Samsung showed a variety of concept devices with the names S and G. We may see Samsung adopt one of these ideas for this third series, or it could be an entirely new idea altogether. If Samsung adapts one of these existing prototypes, it may mean we see a foldable phone with three screens, or perhaps a rollable alternative.

On the topic of Samsung's upcoming foldables, a new rumor suggests both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will use a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1+ processor (via SamMobile). The leak suggests this chipset will be fabricated on TSCM's 4nm processor, which will make it more power-efficient than the existing Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The information comes from prolific leaker Ice Universe who says they are 100% sure this is happening.

We don’t yet know when Samsung will unveil its next series of foldable phones, but we currently expect August to be the next big Unpacked event. In 2021, Samsung used that month to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, so we’d expect a similar situation in 2022 for its next series of devices.

YouTube is adding thousands of free ad-supported TV episodes for you to binge

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author