If the Galaxy S22 lineup made you want to get a Samsung phone but you can't justify spending up to $800 on one, the company's Galaxy A lineup has your back. These are sensible options with most of the features you might want and they won't make a big dent in your bank account. If you've been waiting for a 2022 refresh of these devices, we have good news — we'll get the juicy details on them in just a few days.

Samsung has officially announced that its Galaxy A Event will take place on March 17th — exactly one year after the company took to the stage to announce the Galaxy Ax2 lineup. Samsung isn't using the "Unpacked" name for this particular event, but the colorful invitation makes it pretty obvious what it's all about.

This lines up with previous rumors that said new A-series mid-range devices would be announced sometime in March. There have been multiple leaks in the last few weeks regarding the upcoming 2022 lineup — especially the Galaxy A53. It's expected to follow in the footsteps of the A52, with an Exynos 1280 SoC, a 6.5-inch display, and a 64MP main rear camera.

The A33 and A73 may also join the party with a few tricks of their own — the A33 should be getting the same Exynos 1280 CPU as the A53, while the A73 is likely to pack a Snapdragon 750G SoC. The latter was also expected to sport a 108MP camera, although that's been disputed in recent leaks. All three will likely pack 5,000 mAh batteries and charge at up to 25W, although in-box chargers might not be part of the package this time around.

The announcement is imminent, so we'll learn much more later this week. If you're planning to grab one, mark your calendar and check out one of the following: samsung.com, the company's newsroom, or Samsung's YouTube channel on Thursday, March 17th, at 10 a.m. ET.

Links from YouTube video captions are being used to hide password-stealing malware Definitely don't cross this RedLine

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email