Shortly after a Canadian carrier accidentally revealed that the stable One UI 4 update is right around the corner, Samsung is already making it official. The company has just shared that its take on Android 12, One UI 4, is now available for all phones part of the Galaxy S21 series (Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra). The new software brings a whole slew of improvements to Samsung's flagships, including the company's interpretation of Material You, improved privacy controls and indicators, and first-party app updates across the board.

In contrast to Google's version of Android 12, Samsung's One UI 4 doesn't look too different from previous versions, which is great when it comes to consistency — regular folks should be able to continue using their phones without upending their workflows. That said, One UI 4 does bring Material You theming to the handsets, which means that system UI elements as well as Samsung and Google apps will use a color palette based on your phone's wallpaper. It's recognizably Android 12, but unique enough to have its own spin. Like on Pixel phones, there is a standard color palette extracted from your wallpaper, but you can also choose from up to four other automatic color schemes. Samsung additionally supports themed icons, but as of the latest beta, this only works for first-party apps — not even Google apps seem to be included in the feature for now.

Samsung has taken a few more cues from Google. One UI 4 packs redesigned widgets and new features for the Samsung keyboard, which now lets you create so-called expressive emoji. It's similar to Gboard's emoji kitchen, which lets you create mashups of different emoji to convey even more emotions and reactions through text, but Samsung leans much more heavily into animations, putting two emoji next to each other rather than morphing them into one new piece

In other smaller news, One UI has further brought smart suggestions to photo sharing, which gives you intelligent image cropping suggestions when you want to send pictures to others. It's now also finally possible to select your wallpaper straight from Google Photos, which should make it easier to pick one that gives you the perfect Material You colors.

There's also a new Privacy Dashboard, which is part of Android 12 itself. It shows you which apps have accessed which of your permissions over the last 24 hours, focusing on location, microphone, and camera access. You can disable permissions from right there, and Samsung has added a few more extra features to it.

While Samsung has done a lot to speed up software updates for its phones, we didn't expect the company to launch a stable release just a few weeks after Google pushed the updates to its Pixel phones. It's great to see the company stepping up the game, and it will hopefully set an example for other manufacturers in the future. Many phones running Android 11 have yet to receive an Android 12 beta program in the first place.

Samsung has shared that following the S21 series, the One UI 4 will also make its way to previous Galaxy S and Note phones, as well as the A series, foldables, and tablets, many of which already have beta programs. Specifically, the following devices are eligible for the update:

S series S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE S10, S10e, S10+, S10 5G

Note series Note20, Note20 Ultra Note10, Note 10+

Foldables Fold, Z Fold3, Z Flip3 Z Fold2, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G

A series A82 5G, A72, A52, A52 5G, A52s 5G, A42 5G

Tablets Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+.



It will likely not take too long to bring the update to all these devices. As always, availability may vary by region, so depending in which country you live, it might take a little longer for One UI 4 to reach you.

