It's been nearly six months since we first started hearing about the Galaxy Tab S8 series and its ginormous Ultra tablet, though we only spotted the first bunch of renders back in October. Although its launch date remains a mystery, we're learning a little more about the color options for Samsung's next-gen tablets, along with new information on the notch-shaped front-facing camera found on the Tab S8 Ultra.

According to new leaks from Galaxy Club, the smaller Tab S8 and S8+ will be available for purchase in three colors: silver, grey, and rose gold. While it's not as wide a variety as what we've seen from the mid-range Tab S7 FE, it's on par with what most premium tablet makers — that is to say, Apple — provide for high-end flagship slates. Unfortunately for fans of 14" tablets, you'll be stuck buying the Ultra in grey — it won't be available in any other colors.

As for the Ultra's rumored notch, Ice Universe has confirmed its existence on Twitter while also touting how powerful its contained front-facing camera is. With dual wide and ultra-wide-angle lenses capable of shooting video in 4K at 60FPS, it sounds like a match made in heaven for apps like Zoom or Google Meet. If you're picking up one of Samsung's tablets as a laptop replacement, expect your appearance in virtual meetings to get a considerable boost in quality.

We still don't know when Samsung might launch the Galaxy Tab S8, although there are a couple of upcoming opportunities. The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to arrive at CES, which seems like an ideal place to hold the limelight while announcing new tablets. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 series is on track for February, though those devices might overshadow a new line of tablets — even ones as big as these.

