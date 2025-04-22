Summary
- The stable One UI 7 firmware is now available on the Galaxy S24 FE, S23, and Tab S10 series.
- Samsung has currently pushed the update live in South Korea.
- The stable firmware is over 5GB in size.
Samsung’s rollout of One UI 7 has been a mess. Despite the company giving its Android skin its biggest revamp in years to deliver an iOS-like polish, the spotlight has been more on its delays than actual changes. After pulling the Galaxy S24's initial One UI 7 firmware due to a major bug, Samsung rolled out a revised build last week. Now, the company is expanding the Android 15 update to more of its devices, including the Galaxy S24 FE, Tab S10 series, and the Galaxy S23.