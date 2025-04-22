Summary The stable One UI 7 firmware is now available on the Galaxy S24 FE, S23, and Tab S10 series.

Samsung has currently pushed the update live in South Korea.

The stable firmware is over 5GB in size.

Samsung’s rollout of One UI 7 has been a mess. Despite the company giving its Android skin its biggest revamp in years to deliver an iOS-like polish, the spotlight has been more on its delays than actual changes. After pulling the Galaxy S24's initial One UI 7 firmware due to a major bug, Samsung rolled out a revised build last week. Now, the company is expanding the Android 15 update to more of its devices, including the Galaxy S24 FE, Tab S10 series, and the Galaxy S23.