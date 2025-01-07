Summary Samsung has posted a video for the Galaxy Unpacked event on Jan. 22, 2025, teasing the new Bixby.

Next-gen LLM-powered Bixby will likely feature generative AI capabilities.

The smarter new Bixby is already available in China.

A few hours ago, Samsung confirmed hosting a Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025. The Galaxy S25 will likely be the show of the star, the company's flagship phone of the year, the Galaxy S25. Alongside this, One UI 7 should formally debut at the event, with Samsung detailing its release timeline. It looks like Samsung will seemingly also showcase its next-gen LLM-powered Bixby at the event, as evident from its newest teaser video.

Samsung has published a 16-second teaser video on YouTube and its social media platforms. In it, a person asks, "Hey, when is the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?" This brings up a voice assistant highlighting the January 22nd date. The video ends with the person asking the assistant to put the date in their calendar.

A Samsung executive first revealed in April 2024 that the company is working on bringing generative AI capabilities to Bixby. A few months later, Samsung's mobile head, TM Roh, confirmed the AI-powered Bixby would launch later in the year.

In November, the new Bixby launched with the Galaxy W25 and W25 Flip in China, with no mention of its international availability.

New Bixby is already available in China

Powered by LLMs, the new Bixby can seamlessly understand natural language, process multiple commands simultaneously, and respond quickly. It is also much better at understanding context, including on-screen content, to deliver relevant information.

Samsung even highlights on Bixby's page in China that you can ask the AI assistant to add a watermark to a picture in your gallery. Thanks to generative AI capabilities, the voice assistant can generate presentations and documents based on your input.

While the new Bixby should launch as part of One UI 7, it is not included in the Galaxy S24's Android 15 firmware, which is available for public testing.

Besides Alexa, Bixby is the only notable voice assistant yet to receive an AI upgrade. Google and Apple have already integrated AI into their voice assistants, supercharging their capabilities.

Apart from the Galaxy S25, the new Bixby should come to older Samsung devices, including the Galaxy S24 and Z Fold 6/Flip 6, with the stable One UI 7 release.