Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem is among the most ubiquitous, especially if many of your appliances consist of intelligent Samsung products already. SmartThings also integrates well with third-party manufacturers and home assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, making devices connected to it easily controllable. But sometimes it’s still simpler to just use a touchscreen to command all of your devices with your fingertips rather than your voice, and that’s where Samsung’s new Smart Home Hub comes in, introduced during CES 2022 (via The Verge).

The Smart Home Hub is essentially a tablet or smart display purposely built for giving you control over your SmartThings ecosystem. Samsung says it combines six of its SmartThings services into one device. The interface appears to be mostly identical to the SmartThings app on your Samsung phone or tablet, but having a dedicated device for this to be found in the same corner of your home anytime you need something is probably a good idea.

In contrast to Google’s and Amazon’s smart displays, it looks like Samsung’s solution will solely focus on smart home controls, making it a hyper-focused device. Given that voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa routinely fail to understand your intents and instructions, having a display with all of your most used controls right at your fingertips might not be a bad idea, and it would definitely be an interface I would love to see on a Nest Hub.

However, Samsung was pretty tight-lipped about details surrounding the Smart Home Hub, so we’ll have to wait and see how exactly it pans out. Unfortunately, you probably won’t be able to get your hands on the Smart Home Hub anytime soon. Samsung is only launching the product in Korea in the first half of 2022. It’s unclear when and if it will make an international debut.

Samsung has also announced that it wants to make its SmartThings Hub a built-in feature for its 2022 TVs, smart monitors, and refrigerators. The SmartThings Hub is a bridge that connects all kinds of smart devices with each other using multiple standards, making the whole smart home experience possibile in the first place. Given that many are much more likely to purchase TVs or appliances rather than a glorified $300 router for specific devices, the move could give a significant boost to smart home adoption.

Google Photos removes ability to disable video backups over mobile data This could be a mistake from Google

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email