The Right to Repair movement scored a major victory last year when Apple announced its Self Service Repair program. Four months later, Samsung followed suit with its Self-Repair initiative in partnership with iFixit, though it never mentioned precise details on pricing and parts availability. The repair program is officially launching in the United States today, with the Korean giant sharing all the essential details on how you can fix your Galaxy device yourself.

Galaxy S20, S21, and Galaxy Tab S7+ users can order replacement parts and the necessary tools to carry out the repairs from iFixit, Samsung 837, and Samsung's retail and service locations. Initially, the company will offer replacement displays, back glass, and charging ports for the above devices. Do note that replacement display units come with a new screen, metal frame, bezel, and a new battery. Users are also recommended not to replace swollen batteries themselves for safety purposes.

If you have broken the display of your Galaxy S21 Ultra, you can order a replacement kit for $240. Similarly, ordering the replacement USB-C port for the S21 Ultra will cost you $67. That's slightly cheaper than what you'd pay Samsung ($289) for doing an out-of-warranty repair.

For recycling purposes, all repair kits will come with a return label so you can ship discarded parts back to Samsung at no extra cost. Users will also have free access to visual and written repair guides online.

As for pricing, Samsung will sell them to users at the same price as it does to its authorized repair providers. Over time, the program will expand to include more components and devices. It is unclear when Samsung's self-repair program will expand outside the US or include its current flagship devices like the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Flip 3.

Self-repairing your phone is not for the faint of heart, but with easy accessibility of tools and components, the entire process becomes much more manageable. Since Samsung is the leading Android manufacturer, it may compel other smartphone makers to follow suit and launch a similar repair initiative. Google made its DIY Pixel repair program official just a week after Samsung's announcement.