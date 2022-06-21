You might not be able to install it on your watch, though

Following a late May announcement, Samsung officially opened a One UI Watch beta program for the Galaxy Watch4. The program saw participants get first dibs on several new, bleeding-edge features. A second beta is now live for eligible Watch4 owners, bringing a slew of bug fixes and performance improvements.

The second preview build of One UI 4.5 has started rolling out to participants, according to a recent post on Samsung Community forums. It’s expected to solve some of the issues that cropped up from the first beta update. There are improvements to app performance and GPS stability, reductions in power consumption, and fixes for issues with the Health app, reminder alarms, and the weather screen. You can check out the full changelog below.

Improving app running performance

Enhancement of GPS stability

Stabilizing health functions, and improving running and swimming performance

Fixed issues that are slow or terminated in Health app

Stabilizing power consumption

Fixed that My Photo+, My Style background photo, and AR emoji character are not restored when the data is restored

Fixed that the call receiving screen is not displayed when Watch music is playing during Watch and Buzz connection

Fixed issue that the reminder alarm remains after snooze

Fixed issue that is cut off on the weather screen when the font size is enlarged

Other improvements are applied

The update is available for Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic users in South Korea and the USA, provided you’re already enrolled in the beta program. In that case, you should receive an OTA notification to install it on your device soon. You can also check for it by navigating to Galaxy Wearable > Galaxy Watch4 > Watch4 settings > Watch software update > Download and install.

Unfortunately, if you’ve not previously joined the program, there’s no way to access it currently, as the company has put a hold on beta sign-ups (per 9to5Google). Meanwhile, there’s still no way to downgrade to the last stable release should you decide to leave the program midway. Samsung has also released an updated version of the Watch4 Manager app, allowing you to install the new beta build from your phone easily.