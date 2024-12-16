Summary Second One UI 7 beta update is now available for the Galaxy S24 series with bug fixes and new features.

The firmware weighs 1.06GB and packs the December security patch.

Samsung has expanded the beta program to more countries, and you must register through the Samsung Members app.

After a long delay, Samsung launched the One UI 7 beta program in the first week of December for the Galaxy S24 series. The beta slots were occupied soon after, with Samsung promising to accept more users and expand the beta program's availability to more regions soon. Nearly two weeks after the first beta, Samsung is seeding the second One UI 7 beta with bug fixes and plenty of other changes. The beta program is now also available in more countries.

The second XL5 One UI 7 beta firmware weighs around 1.06GB and packs the December security patch. Early posts on X point to minor but useful changes in the build, like the brightness and volume sliders swapping places in the Quick Settings panel. Another notable new feature is the ability to set the refresh rate to 60 or 120Hz within Game Booster.

Check out One UI 7 beta 2 changelog below

Samsung's release notes mention plenty of bugs being squashed, along with improvements in GPS functionality and system animations.

Bugs Fixed: - Fixed continuous display and malfunction after closing Now Bar

Fixed a displaying error of a personal App drawer

Fixed issue of not being able to connect to some TV products wirelessly through Dex

Fixed problem where reminder widget transparency is not applied (app update required)

Improved slow transition between apps on recent screen

Improved entry speed for smart select in edge panel

Improved intermittent reset issue when using power saving mode

Improved GPS function

Fixed Quick Panel operation error

Added option to set screen refresh rate within game booster

Fixed call termination and Samsung message app F/C issue

Fixed background color off issue for weather widget

Fixed WiFi/NFC connection error when setting as routine

Numerous other improvements Known issues: No tool panel on the edge

While not mentioned in the change log, the second beta removes the annoying 'Secured by Knox' logo from the app drawer.

The second One UI 7 beta is available for the Galaxy S24 series in all the original regions alongside India and Poland. Samsung has also opened up more slots for registration, so if you could not get inside the beta program earlier, try your luck now. You can tap the One UI 7 beta banner in the Samsung Members app to join the program. Make sure to hurry, as Samsung has likely only released limited slots this time, too.

Thanks: Moshe