Samsung has spent the last several years transforming itself into one of the most reliable Android OEMs around. Its update schedule has become aggressive, maintaining its devices for longer than ever while often beating Google to the punch on monthly patches. Android 12 is the culmination of all of its work in bringing speedy updates to its phones, and now another device series is getting some new software.

Just a month after Samsung brought Android 12 to Galaxy Note10 users in Europe, Qualcomm-based models on T-Mobile are getting the same treatment. The Note10, Note10+, and the Note10+ 5G are all receiving bumps to One UI 4, with Android 12 providing the backbone of these devices. It's not limited just to the Magenta carrier either, as SamMobile reports software is ready for all carrier versions in the US and Canada.

As we covered in our One UI 4 review, Samsung has done an admirable job combining its customizations with Google's latest changes to Android. Note10 users get all of the privacy and security enhancements as Pixel devices paired with the company's own take on its software. While not everyone loves One UI — especially considering some changes, including its riff on dynamic themes, can't compare to Google's first-party offerings — it's certainly better than other third-party skins. Bonus points for upgrading a phone from 2019 so quickly; other OEMs certainly would take their time, especially considering the size of Samsung's hardware catalog.

Unfortunately, this update doesn't include February's security patch, something already rolling out to devices in other parts of the world. But hey, if you're still rocking a Note10 device in the US or Canada, keep an eye out for a software upgrade arriving in the coming days. Maybe it'll stave you off while you wait for future discounts on the to-be-announced Galaxy S22 Ultra.

