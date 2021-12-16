As part of its efforts to bring Android 12 to its smartphones faster than any other OEM not named Google, Samsung kicked off the One UI 4 beta program for the Galaxy Note20 series in mid-November. The company is releasing the fourth beta for both the Galaxy Note20 and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, suggesting the stable update could be almost here.

The previous update fixed plenty of bugs, including battery drain issues and the fingerprint sensor not working correctly. The fourth beta follows the same trend, bringing a plethora of bug fixes to the devices, including one where links did not open in apps like Instagram and Facebook and another that saw devices boot into safe mode or enter recovery mode after the update.

If you’re currently on One UI 4 beta 3, you should expect to receive the new OTA soon. Bear in mind that the update is only currently live for Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra users in South Korea. However, international users should get it in the coming days. You can manually check for it by navigating Settings > Software update > Download and install.

If you own a Note20 or Note20 Ultra and would like to try out One UI 4 based on Android 12, head to the Samsung Members app to sign up for the beta program. Just make sure it’s not your daily driver, as the beta may contain bugs. Even if you do not have a Note20, Samsung is also testing One UI 4 on several other flagships, including the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy S20, and its foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3.

