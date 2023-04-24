Samsung's Gallery app packs plenty of features and powerful edition options. In July 2022, Samsung released Galaxy Enhance-X as an experimental app that uses AI to remove blur and reflections from your photo. It offered several other features, including the ability to upscale an image, improve the HDR effect, and more. Now, ten months after the app's experimental release, the Korean giant has officially launched the Galaxy Enhance-X on the Galaxy App Store for the Galaxy S23 series.

In its announcement, a Samsung camera team member says the app uses a more powerful AI engine to improve your images further (via SamMobile). The image editor has a Magic button which uses "deep learning and AI algorithms" to refine key aspects of your photos like noise, blur, loss of detail, and more. The app's interface remains the same as it first launched, and even the editing tools remain the same. Samsung has presumably improved the AI engine to make Galaxy Enhance-X more effective.

Below is how Samsung describes the app in the Galaxy App Store listing:

The Galaxy Enhance-X app is a one stop AI solution for all media enhancements. With a single tap, your image is analyzed for imperfections, enhanced and refined to a higher quality.

3 Images

Close

Enhance-X can work its magic on any photo; it is not just limited to the pictures shot from your Galaxy phone. Once you use the app to tweak an image, you can use the displayed on-screen slider to compare the before and after. Unlike Samsung Gallery, the company's newest photo editing app does not have full access to your photo library. Instead, you must manually select the photo you want to enhance.

For now, the Galaxy Enhance-X is only available on the Galaxy S23 lineup since it requires a powerful AI engine to work. However, Samsung is working on making the app compatible with the Galaxy S22 series soon, with support for more devices, including the Galaxy A series also planned.

Galaxy Enhance-X is available as a free download from the Galaxy App Store. And if you don't own a Galaxy S23 or use a Samsung phone, worry not. Check out some of the best photo editing apps for Android that pack several powerful tools to improve the images you click.