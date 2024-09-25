Key Takeaways Samsung is gearing up to launch Galaxy Tab S10+ & S10 Ultra alongside the Galaxy S24 FE on September 26.

The company accidentally leaked the US prices of the tablets, revealing they would cost the same as their predecessors.

Trade-in deal will purportedly allow you to save up to $800 on the Tab S10 series.

Samsung is gearing up to announce its new flagship tablets: the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup. Unlike the last few years, reports indicate the company will only launch the Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra this year, ditching the regular Tab S10 model, at least for now. Leaked renders have already given us a look at the upcoming tablets, which will look the same as their predecessors. As the Galaxy Tab S10's rumored September 26 launch date nears, an inadvertent slip-up from Samsung has revealed the US pricing of these tablets.

Samsung's US team accidentally made the pages for the Galaxy Tab S10+, Tab S10 Ultra, and Galaxy S24 FE live, revealing their pricing. The company has since then taken down the pages, but the folks over at Ytechb were quick enough to note the prices.

As recently reported, Samsung's page reaffirmed the Galaxy S24 FE's increased US pricing. The phone will retail for $650, a $50 hike over its predecessor. The 256GB model will apparently cost you $710.

Unlike the Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung will supposedly keep the prices of its new tablets unchanged, as indicated by a leak from early September as well. The Galaxy Tab S10+ with 256GB storage should retail for $1,000, while the 512GB model may cost an extra $120. As for the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, prices start from $1,200 for the 12GB/256GB configuration and will purportedly go up to $1,620 for the model with 1TB storage and 16GB RAM.

The two tablets will seemingly be available in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver shades.

Samsung's new flagship tablets and FE phone could launch on September 26

The screenshots also show Samsung offering up to $800 instant trade-in credit against its new tablets. So, if you have an old tablet or phone lying around, you should be able to get the Galaxy Tab S10 series for a considerably lower price.

Samsung is already accepting pre-reservations for the Galaxy Tab S10 series in India. The tablets and the Galaxy S24 FE should go official later this week, on September 26. They should then hit retail stores in most markets worldwide in the first week of October.